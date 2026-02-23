Nike’s Balletcore Shox Falls Anything but Flat

The return of the Nike Shox to the fashion mainstream has been one of the greatest footwear revivals of the past few years, and to Martine Rose, we are all so thankful.

But now the Swoosh has moved on from mules, to usher in a fresh new kind of sneaker hybrid. Meet the Shox Z Calistra, a crazy cross between a Nike Shox sneaker and a dainty ballet flat.

In collaboration with Copenhagen-based brand Naked, Nike's signature Shox columns have found themselves on the underside of a glossy ballet flat.

The main distinction between these columns and the ones found under a standard Nike Shox sneaker is sizing: the Shox Z Calistra's columns are shorter than what props up the OG. Think less stiletto, more kitten heel.

The upper is devoid of any traditional sneaker hallmarks, opting instead to embody the presence of a full-on ballet slipper. Very dainty, especially in contrast to the sporty aura provided by the sneaker's Shox outsole.

Instead of laces, the shiny ballet flat wears a single strap with Nike branding at the tip.

The intersection of dainty ballet flats and sporty quintessence is an arena the Swoosh is more than familiar with, as evidenced by the perfectly pointy KNWLS' Nike Air Max Muse, which comes with a full-on Air Max unit and a corset lacing system that gives the sneaker its elegant je ne sais quois.

Of all the mixed-up sneakers Nike has been dishing up, these ballet sneakers are a new level of au point.

