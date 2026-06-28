Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

This Suave Suede Nike Sneaker Is a Retired Track Star

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Nike Sprint Sister is back, but not as the same track shoe as it was before. The retro model has entered its fashion era in 2026.

The 1970s Nike sneaker has experienced quite the stylish revival. And it continues with the release of the new suave "Cacao Wow" version.

Shop Nike

The latest pairs feature brown suede uppers and textured leather overlays. It still keeps its original slimmed-out look and uber-flat soles, details which helped it blaze the tracks back in the day. These same elements make it a trendy treat for today's fashion girlies.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Sprint Sister returned earlier this year alongside the original Nike Moon Shoe, further fueling the red-hot flat-shoe craze.

And its reintroduction was nothing short of chic. It first landed with a Miu Miu-style design complete with double shoelaces and muted uppers (these sold out instantly, by the way). Nike gave similar makeovers to the Astrograbber and Air Force 1 Low.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike has sort of toned things down with the other Sprint Sister releases, giving the model more classic colorblocking and standard leather constructions. And that's not a bad thing. It just makes the Sprint Sister even more perfect for everyday rotations.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And the comeback only gets better with the velvety "Cacao Wow" pair, which is now available on Nike's website for $100.

Shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s Techiest Air Max Can Handle Summer Storms, Too
  • A Ma Maniére’s Nike Sneaker Is Luxury That Knows How to Move
  • Nike’s Thicc Summer Sneaker Is a Breath of Fresh (Max) Air
  • Nike’s Blacked-Out Signature Skate Shoe Is Lowkey Luxe
  • Nike's Clean Chrome Air Force 1 Has All-Star Superpowers
What To Read Next
  • New Balance's Tiny-Soled Dad Sneaker Exists In the Beautiful Gray Area
  • Nike’s Super Stitched Sneaker Is as Futuristic as It Is Disruptively Simple
  • This Retro-Tinged Nike Runner Is as Smooth as Cream
  • Celebrate the WNBA With This Lilac Hued, Chromed-Out Nike All-Star
  • This Suave Suede Nike Sneaker Is a Retired Track Star
  • Nike’s Techiest Air Max Can Handle Summer Storms, Too
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now