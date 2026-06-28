This Suave Suede Nike Sneaker Is a Retired Track Star

The Nike Sprint Sister is back, but not as the same track shoe as it was before. The retro model has entered its fashion era in 2026.

The 1970s Nike sneaker has experienced quite the stylish revival. And it continues with the release of the new suave "Cacao Wow" version.

The latest pairs feature brown suede uppers and textured leather overlays. It still keeps its original slimmed-out look and uber-flat soles, details which helped it blaze the tracks back in the day. These same elements make it a trendy treat for today's fashion girlies.

The Sprint Sister returned earlier this year alongside the original Nike Moon Shoe, further fueling the red-hot flat-shoe craze.

Nike

And its reintroduction was nothing short of chic. It first landed with a Miu Miu-style design complete with double shoelaces and muted uppers (these sold out instantly, by the way). Nike gave similar makeovers to the Astrograbber and Air Force 1 Low.

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Nike has sort of toned things down with the other Sprint Sister releases, giving the model more classic colorblocking and standard leather constructions. And that's not a bad thing. It just makes the Sprint Sister even more perfect for everyday rotations.

And the comeback only gets better with the velvety "Cacao Wow" pair, which is now available on Nike's website for $100.

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