Nike Gives Its Oldest Sneaker the Green Light for Landing

The Nike Moon Shoe is looking good (and green).

A lovely green Moon Shoe joins the collection, dressed in this "Malachite" colorway inspired by the green mineral used in jewelry and art.

Expect the usual slimmed-out retro design, but this time wrapped in sleek green uppers and topped with a crisp white Swoosh on the side. Underfoot, the famous Waffle soles appear.

The Moon Shoe's return to Earth has been quite stylish, having been spun by an actual fashion brand (Jacquemus). It's also received some nice general-release colorways, including "Midnight Navy," "Soft Yellow," and classic white.

And it looks like more moon treats are en route.

Nike

In addition to the "Malachite" versions, the brand is also expected to drop a new delicious "Baroque Brown" colorway. It looks like a cup of coffee in retro sneaker form.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

These newest Moon Shoe options are expected to hit Japan first on July 1. Let's hope that they make their way to Nike's website next.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.