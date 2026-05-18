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Nike Gives Its Oldest Sneaker the Green Light for Landing

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Nike Moon Shoe is looking good (and green).

A lovely green Moon Shoe joins the collection, dressed in this "Malachite" colorway inspired by the green mineral used in jewelry and art.

Shop Nike Moon Shoe

Expect the usual slimmed-out retro design, but this time wrapped in sleek green uppers and topped with a crisp white Swoosh on the side. Underfoot, the famous Waffle soles appear.

The Moon Shoe's return to Earth has been quite stylish, having been spun by an actual fashion brand (Jacquemus). It's also received some nice general-release colorways, including "Midnight Navy," "Soft Yellow," and classic white.

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And it looks like more moon treats are en route.

In addition to the "Malachite" versions, the brand is also expected to drop a new delicious "Baroque Brown" colorway. It looks like a cup of coffee in retro sneaker form.

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These newest Moon Shoe options are expected to hit Japan first on July 1. Let's hope that they make their way to Nike's website next.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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