Nike’s Crazy-Clean Running Shoe Craves Stability

Nike's Running Structure Plus isn't your average running shoe. Sure, many runners promise nice, sturdy rides. But this one is really craves stability.

It's honestly the most structured, well, Structure sneaker yet. Nike has essentially doubled up on the tech, creating this rugged yet handsome everyday running shoe that's packed with comfort.

But first, let's take a peek under the hood. The Structure Plus notably offers a super chunky sole featuring both ZoomX foam and ReactX foam (also featured in the Pegasus Premium). Nike also included two types of rubber on the outsole, both of which work together to create a flexible yet durable feel.

And the Structure Plus is mighty clean on the outside, especially when dressed in the newer "Summit White" and "Spruce Fog" colorways. They're much quieter than the more colorful versions we've seen. And that's perfectly fine. It makes for a low-key stylish treat for runners, or those who just love a good-looking running shoe.

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After all, advanced runners are indeed cool again.

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Anywho. The Nike Structure Plus is now available on Nike's website for $170 in those calm colorways mentioned above.

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