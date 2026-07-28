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Even Nike’s Original Sneaker Is Getting a Taste of European Summer

Written by Patrick Grady in SneakersThis content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.(Sponsored Story)

Nike’s Moon Shoe is swapping the track for the Italian coast with its latest “Italy Blue” makeover.

The archival runner arrives dressed in a breezy shade of blue that looks like it was pulled straight from a Mediterranean postcard. 

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The lightweight nylon upper does most of the talking, while grey suede hits break things up and the oversized white Swoosh keeps the silhouette’s unmistakable retro charm intact.

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The result? A Moon Shoe that looks like it booked a one-way ticket to summer. And with slim, low-profile sneakers continuing their takeover, Nike couldn’t have picked a better moment to bring back one of its earliest designs. Turns out, sometimes the future of sneakers is hiding somewhere in the archive.

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Following its revival through a Jacquemus collaboration and a string of strong solo releases, including the fan-favourite “Baroque Brown” colorway, the Moon Shoe has quickly become one of Nike’s more unexpected comeback stories. 

Now, it’s trading darker shades for a lighter, more holiday-ready palette, because apparently even archival sneakers need a vacation.

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The Nike Moon Shoe “Italy Blue” arrives via Nike’s website on August 5.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

Irish accent included (though apparently a weak one).

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