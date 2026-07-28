Nike’s Signature Blueberry Basketball Sneaker Is Too Sweet for the Court

Of all the signature Nike basketball shoes to Kevin Durant's name, the KD19 might be the sweetest model in the lineup thus far.

It's an incredibly sleek hoops sneaker featuring a glazed molded upper, which gives the model a futuristic kind of vibe. But recent color schemes like the "Blueberry Blast" have transformed the KD19 into full-blown shoe candy.

The "Blueberry Blast" is a tonal frosted blue spin on the shoe, bursting with, well, blueberry flavor from the inside out. Even better, this sweet treat is court-ready, equipped with all the high-tech fixings to power through a game.

Nike's KD19 sneaker debuted in June of this year, accompanied by a Nike commercial starring KD and musician Drake. It first dropped in a "Purple Candies" colorway, which was only the start of this sweet run.

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Since then, Nike has revealed other tasty flavors, like "Candy Apple" and "Orange Crush." KD has previewed other more traditional color options on the court. But let's be honest: the "candied" pairs are more fun.

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Speaking of which, the KD19 "Blueberry Blast" sneaker is scheduled to drop on July 29 on Nike's website for $155. A caramel-y "Butter Candy" version will follow in August.

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