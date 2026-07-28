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Nike’s Show-Off Futuristic Sneaker Is Officially Done With Summer

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

We know Nike’s Mind line is smarter than most of us. That information ain’t new. What is new, though, is a moody green color perfect for the coming season.

Peep your eyes on the Mind 002 “Camo Green”.

shop nike mind

The same design we’ve come to know as Nike’s most tech-forward sneaker continues to push the boundaries of what a sneaker can do. It’s not your typical performance shoe, nor is it trying to be. The Mind 002 sits somewhere between a recovery tool and a sneaker straight out of a sci-fi movie.

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But that’s always been the appeal. Nike isn’t just asking how a shoe can help you move faster, it’s exploring how it can change the way you experience movement altogether. The unusual sole unit and futuristic construction make it impossible to mistake for anything else in the Swoosh’s lineup.

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This “Camo Green” colorway only adds to the intrigue. The earthy shade paired with cool brown tones down the silhouette’s futuristic shape, giving it a more wearable edge while still keeping that unmistakable Nike weirdness intact.

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As usual, Nike’s Mind 002 might not be for everyone, but that’s never really been the point. It knows it’s got the brains to match its beauty. Do you?

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

Irish accent included (though apparently a weak one).

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