Nike’s Show-Off Futuristic Sneaker Is Officially Done With Summer

We know Nike’s Mind line is smarter than most of us. That information ain’t new. What is new, though, is a moody green color perfect for the coming season.

Peep your eyes on the Mind 002 “Camo Green”.

The same design we’ve come to know as Nike’s most tech-forward sneaker continues to push the boundaries of what a sneaker can do. It’s not your typical performance shoe, nor is it trying to be. The Mind 002 sits somewhere between a recovery tool and a sneaker straight out of a sci-fi movie.

But that’s always been the appeal. Nike isn’t just asking how a shoe can help you move faster, it’s exploring how it can change the way you experience movement altogether. The unusual sole unit and futuristic construction make it impossible to mistake for anything else in the Swoosh’s lineup.

NIKE 1 / 3

This “Camo Green” colorway only adds to the intrigue. The earthy shade paired with cool brown tones down the silhouette’s futuristic shape, giving it a more wearable edge while still keeping that unmistakable Nike weirdness intact.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

As usual, Nike’s Mind 002 might not be for everyone, but that’s never really been the point. It knows it’s got the brains to match its beauty. Do you?

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.