Nike's Classic Teched-Out Dad Shoe Goes Mushroom Mode

Nike makes fun sneakers. Fun(gi) footwear, if I may. Its "Mushroom Kingdom" Vomero shoe is an expansion of Nike's existing nature-based sneaker series that draws inspo from the color and general aura of the great outdoors.

This earthy Vomero sneaker wears "Light Armoury Blue" at the upper with a light green outsole and a white Swoosh with a light blue trim. Easy. Breezy. Vomero.

In addition to the sneaker's existing elderly energy, a staple of the Vomero's pedigree, this particular shoe also sports a unique lace fastener, which adds a techy edge to the retro sneaker.

Snail-like embroidery accents the forefront, tying in the overarching nature theme of the down-to-earth sneaker.

Right now, the Mushroom Kingdom Vomero shoe is only available in kid's sizes on Nike's website

But never fret for Nike has whipped up a bevy of earth-toned Vomero smeakers to fill the Mushroom Kingdom-sized hole left in the hearts of those of us bigger than a youth size 7.

There's the "Team Gold/Seafoam" Vomero 5 and the mega-rugged Zoom Vomero Roam, for instance, so you can still get your neutral Vomero freak-on.

A similarly earthy AF1 is set to drop around the same time as the Vomero, a sign that Nike is hell-bent on biting off Mother Earth's swag.

