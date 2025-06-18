Nike's Futuristic Dad Shoe Asks: What’s More Dad-Core Than a Bargain?

A sneaker so good you can peep it in the third dimension. That's the Nike V5 RNR promise.

Nike’s V5 RNR sneaker has a real 2000s vibe to it thanks to its chunky outsole and general dad shoe steelo. In terms of its sneaker contemporaries, the V5 RNR's fellow Vomero brethren all have that same sporty-meets-retro build and some equally metallic offerings.

Specifically, the V5 RNR shoe recalls Nike’s V2K sneaker, which is a hybrid of the Vomero and Y2K, which explains the RNR sneaker's aughts-heavy energy. Because in the sea of Nike dad shoes, the Vomero is the real big kahuna. Everything else is just lil fish.

In “Parachute Beige,” Nike’s V5 RNR shoe wears a white mesh upper with leather metallic overlays and a 3D Nike swoosh to bring some textural dimension that sits real pretty on top of the silver sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

All of that metallic mayhem is broken up with hints of sandy beige at the arch with tan trimming around the black Swoosh. Beyond all that, this sneaker looks even better with the lights off. This is not a dig. The V5 RNR has reflective panels that shine in the dark. Perfect for some late night runs or in this case RNs?

Available online for $90, the V5 RNR is comparatively more affordable than some of the other elderly runners out there, like the $250 syrupy Maple New Balance 1500. (Plus, it’s far more futuristic) And what of ASICS' milky white GEL-NUNOBIKI, which goes for $110? And is a perfectly paternal sneaker but isn't quite as visually dynamic as the V5 RNR.

The V5 RNR's humble price tag actually bolsters its dad shoe ambiance. What's more dad-core than a bargain?

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.