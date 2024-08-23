Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Trusty Dad Shoe Has New Beautifully Rugged Energy

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

If you're looking for Nike's Zoom Vomero 5 sneaker, sorry, but the Swoosh's dad shoe has hit the trails.

Nike's Vomero dad shoes are still on the rise and rise, with new tasteful colorways rolling in daily. But the sportswear brand has quietly readied the model for its next phase: a hiking-style stepper that's ready to roam.

Dubbed the Zoom Vomero Roam, the trusty Nike sneaker packs on some seriously technical muscle for this update. Most notably, the Vomero sneaker is wrapped in a smooth matte guard that covers the entire bottom half of the shoe.

Underfoot, the Vomero earns some extra chunk in its soles, convenient pull tabs on the heels, and new tread on the bottoms.

The makeover not only gives the shoe a tasteful dual-colored look — extra beefiness, too — but it also adds a new Salomon-ish layer to the Y2K Vomero dad shoe.

Of course, thee OG Vomero is still livee and well within this updgrade, evident in the particular upper patterns and that unmistakable "Vomero" tag on the tongue.

Nike's most recent Vomero colorway, the "Burgundy Crush," featured a couple of suprising outdoor-worthy trims. I'm guessing that was just the appetizer for the Vomero Roam, which goes all for the hiking bro aesthetic (bungee laces included).

I know we just met Nike's retooled Vomero sneaker, but it's hard to wonder when this beauty hit the streets...and maybe even the some wilder terrain.

According to some sneaker leakers, Nike's Zoom Vomero Roam sneaker will debut during the holidays. Sounds like a happy, jolly Christmas for the Vomero heads.

Shop Nike Zoom Vomero 5

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
