Nike's Weirdest Innovation Is a Jannik Sinner-Sized Secret

Jannik Sinner is a two-time, back-to-back Wimbledon singles winner. He is also the only owner of perhaps the year’s wildest Nike jacket.

Nike ACG (All Conditions Gear) got a new lease of life in 2026, rebranding to be more athlete- and innovation-focused than its prior outdoorsy iterations. This meant partnering with mountain races, producing $1,000 compression boots, and sending a bright orange train through the Italian Alps to a trail-testing basecamp. If any one product defines the new ACG, it’s the Radical Airflow T-shirt.

This loose-fitting running tee provides a similar sensation to “cranking up the A/C,” according to Nike’s description. What’s the technological breakthrough powering this wearable air-conditioning unit? It’s literally holes. Lots of holes.

The cropped top, developed by Nike scientists and tested by ACG’s newly expanded roster of trail running athletes, is littered with substantial openings designed to accelerate the velocity of the airflow to the skin, with the armpit section left completely open.

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The Radical Airflow engineered knit, which Nike calls a “new milestone in innovation,” began as running T-shirts, released in June, perpetually sold out, and incessantly flexed by influencers ever since.

Sinner’s custom Nike ACG Wimbledon look is Radical Airflow’s first appearance as outerwear. Since his first match at the English tennis tournament on June 29, Sinner has worn a bespoke white Nike uniform, grounded by an exclusive colorway of the Nike GP Challenge 1.5 sneaker and topped off with the holey windbreaker to wear off-field. Meanwhile, Serena Williams, returning to the sport four years after retiring, made her Wimbledon comeback on June 30 wearing a full custom Radical Airflow tennis two-piece.

While obviously no help in deflecting a downpour, all this one-off tennis gear will still be incredibly breathable. It’s also a look at the future of Nike ACG’s new flagship invention.

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The clues that Nike was looking into the power of hole-covered running gear came last year with its infamously shredded Running Division shirt that recalled the signature “MothTech” of indie running label Satisfy. The latter brand told Highsnobiety at the time, "By ripping us off, Nike is making a lazy move that feels like an acknowledgment of the shift we’ve sparked in the running world." Radical Airflow feels like the sportswear giant distancing itself from the “moth-bitten” experiment with something the Swoosh can actually own.

The borderline viral T-shirt (which is restocking soon, again) has evolved into hole-covered hats (also coming soon), and equally radically perforated outerwear (a Sinner-exclusive, for now).

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Punctured shorts will surely be next. And then… Radical Airflow socks?

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