Nike’s Oldest Sneaker Gets Better in Leather

The Nike Moon Shoe revival is off to a good start with Jacquemus collaborations and stylish general-release options. And it just got better, thanks to a leather makeover.

That's right. Nike has swapped out the model's usual nylon uppers for creamy leather, giving the Moon Shoe a slick refresh.

It also features some suede touches plus the famous Waffle soles. And it normally sports a leather Swoosh on the sidewalls, but now the whole sneaker is covered in leather.

The leather Moon Shoe is set to debut in two nice colorways: a bright "University Red" and a calm "Flax". Both pairs are expected to release sometime during the fall season on Nike's website.

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I mean, what better way to kick off leather weather than with new buttery Moon Shoes?

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And for fans of the classic nylon pairs, don't worry. They'll still be around. Nike is expected to drop more in-line color options. There are also whispers of another Jacquemus collaboration for 2027, featuring not only the signature nylon but ostrich leather Swooshes.

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