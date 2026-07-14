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Nike’s Oldest Sneaker Gets Better in Leather

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Nike Moon Shoe revival is off to a good start with Jacquemus collaborations and stylish general-release options. And it just got better, thanks to a leather makeover.

That's right. Nike has swapped out the model's usual nylon uppers for creamy leather, giving the Moon Shoe a slick refresh.

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It also features some suede touches plus the famous Waffle soles. And it normally sports a leather Swoosh on the sidewalls, but now the whole sneaker is covered in leather.

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The leather Moon Shoe is set to debut in two nice colorways: a bright "University Red" and a calm "Flax". Both pairs are expected to release sometime during the fall season on Nike's website.

I mean, what better way to kick off leather weather than with new buttery Moon Shoes?

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And for fans of the classic nylon pairs, don't worry. They'll still be around. Nike is expected to drop more in-line color options. There are also whispers of another Jacquemus collaboration for 2027, featuring not only the signature nylon but ostrich leather Swooshes.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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