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Jay-Z’s Big Comeback Show Deserved Even Bigger Pants

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

When Jay-Z takes New York, he makes it look good. For the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Hova reclaimed his home city with a stadium-sized residency and a surprisingly modest (but suave) wardrobe.

As part of a three-day concert series at Yankee Stadium, Jay-Z — who now stylizes his name as JAŸ-Z, by the way — played the hits, literally. He ran through debut album Reasonable Doubt on day one, The Blueprint on day two, and capped the final (much-delayed) evening by bringing in A-list guests like Rihanna, Eminem, and Beyoncé (only at a Jay-Z show would Bey be considered the easiest get).

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Jay may have played a concert worthy of the king of New York, but he didn't dress like royalty. That is to say, rather than opting for some kind of high-falutin' "royal" style, Jay-Z was instead dressed like a man of the people. A stylish man of the people, mind you. This was some appreciably real-world dressing as aspirational as Jay's rags-to-riches origin story.

His weekend wardrobe ranged from a custom set from Public School — another NYC OG, back for more — that looked like the Carhartt-core he preferred back in the '90s to a pair of excellent sacai jeans, criminally underrated amongst the Japanese label's latest seasonal menswear lineup.

Those jeans were good. But a different pair of sacai slacks were even better.

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Ahead of the weekend's sets, Jay hit a World Cup game in New Jersey wearing a supremely suave set of sacai typewriter cotton pants with beautiful volume amplified by pleats, hem drawstrings, and a built-in but removable belt. Good stuff. And still available online in a full size run. So sad to see a great pant go unappreciated. (doesn't help that they cost over $800, I suppose.) His washed tee was nice and his adidas runners were a solid personal-style pick but it's all about the pants.

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These incredibly big (and incredibly good) pants are not only worthy of Jay's incredibly big weekend, but arguably even better. And that's saying something! You can't oversell a tremendously good trouser, especially when they're this good.

Plus, it's always nice to see someone with veritably unlimited means opt for good taste over splash and flash. Intent always beats the obvious flex. Who among us couldn't covet Jay-Z's big pants? You don't have to be NYC royalty to wear this stuff, after all, though it certainly helps.

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Jake Silbert

Jake Silbert is Highsnobiety's Director of News. An award-winning writer, Jake has nearly a decade of experience overseeing fashion publications, leading editorial teams, and publishing in print media. Jake previously lived in Japan, following a multi-year obsession with Japanese fashion, food, and design, before moving back to America to begin a career as a writer and editor. At Highsnobiety, Jake explores subjects that range from Tory Burch’s rebranding to the humble beauty of brown clothes to the last collaborative Louis Vuitton collection ideated by NIGO and the late Virgil Abloh, for which he conducted one of Abloh’s final interviews. Jake is perhaps best known for tackling divisive subjects, such as Supreme’s waning relevance, that incite discussion among even people who only read the article’s headline (believe it or not). Previously, Jake pitched, wrote, and edited content for a handful of burgeoning digital publications, even drafting think pieces for social media simply for the sake of spreading the good word about good clothing. That’s what it all comes back to for Jake: good clothing. Jake lives in New York City where he’s perpetually hunting for the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like a boomer. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, washed-out clothing, Simpsons podcasts, Dark Souls speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, sweaty summer humidity.

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