Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

All Aboard the Nike ACG Relaunch

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike has officially relaunched its All Conditions (ACG) line. And the sportswear reintroduced the famous outdoor collection in classic Nike fashion, with a bright orange ACG train.

Yes, an real-live Nike ACG train.

Shop Nike

It's called the ACG Express, actually, and it's not just for show-and-tell. From February 5 through February 8, the redesigned Italian train will run from Milan through the Orobic Alps, taking passengers into the new era of ACG.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Inside the train, the cars have been completely overhauled with the spirit of ACG, realized with its signature orange color and special treats ready for, well, all conditions.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For instance, a cafe cart serves tasty ACG espresso, while cozy rooms offer custom plush seats and cold-weather-ready equipment for the journey to the Alps. There's even a dedicated lab for special demonstrations of ACG's latest and greatest pieces, like the Ultrafly trail runner.

Nike
1 / 10

Nike has kept the ACG line alive through revivals of mega-classics like the Rufus mule and Air Max Goadome boots, easily the season's most stylish stomper. And the clothes have been just as good, between mega-cozy mountain fleece and cool inflatable jackets for Team USA to wear at the 2026 Winter Olympics. So, it never truly went away.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This is really more of a return to form. Beyond designing peak outdoor gear for athletes, Nike looks build the ultimate experience moving forward.

And it all starts with a step onto the orange ACG train.

Shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s Freshest Running Shoe Looks Better in Its Natural Swooshless State
  • Nike's Priciest Air Force 1 Shoe Is Basically a Birkin
  • The Quiet Return of Nike’s Most Elegant Air Max Loafer
  • This Is Basically the Iconic Jordan 1 Sneaker With a Better (Skyline) View
What To Read Next
  • Converse's Ribbon-Tied Ballet Mary Jane Is Three Shoes in One
  • Vans’ Super-Beefy Sneaker Enters a Dad Shoe Flow State
  • Y-3 Knows Ball (& Insanely Luxurious adidas Hoops Sneakers)
  • Nike's Techy Dad Shoe Makes Even Basic 'Fits Look Good
  • All Aboard the Nike ACG Relaunch
  • Nike’s Freshest Running Shoe Looks Better in Its Natural Swooshless State
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now