All Aboard the Nike ACG Relaunch

Nike has officially relaunched its All Conditions (ACG) line. And the sportswear reintroduced the famous outdoor collection in classic Nike fashion, with a bright orange ACG train.

Yes, an real-live Nike ACG train.

It's called the ACG Express, actually, and it's not just for show-and-tell. From February 5 through February 8, the redesigned Italian train will run from Milan through the Orobic Alps, taking passengers into the new era of ACG.

Inside the train, the cars have been completely overhauled with the spirit of ACG, realized with its signature orange color and special treats ready for, well, all conditions.

For instance, a cafe cart serves tasty ACG espresso, while cozy rooms offer custom plush seats and cold-weather-ready equipment for the journey to the Alps. There's even a dedicated lab for special demonstrations of ACG's latest and greatest pieces, like the Ultrafly trail runner.

Nike has kept the ACG line alive through revivals of mega-classics like the Rufus mule and Air Max Goadome boots, easily the season's most stylish stomper. And the clothes have been just as good, between mega-cozy mountain fleece and cool inflatable jackets for Team USA to wear at the 2026 Winter Olympics. So, it never truly went away.

This is really more of a return to form. Beyond designing peak outdoor gear for athletes, Nike looks build the ultimate experience moving forward.

And it all starts with a step onto the orange ACG train.

