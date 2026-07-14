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Nike’s Creamy Canvas Air Max Is a Textural Buffet

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

For the Air Max 95's next trick, it'll become a crisp canvas sneaker.

Nike's 30-year-old Air Max sneaker caught a new summery vibe recently, a creamy canvas makeover, to be exact. Really, the entire shoe is textured out, from the clean canvas stacks on the side to the woven tongue. It also has braided shoelaces.

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Moreover, Nike has realized the Air Max model in this pleasing "Cream" colorway. It's basically this quiet beige-ish scheme that pairs nicely with the stylish textures.

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The Air Max 95 sneaker can honestly do no wrong when it comes to materials. The model has pulled off Levi's denim looks and even all-leather outfits. Kith once made "linen" versions, which were actually leather Air Maxes dressed in the famous "Linen" colorway.

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There haven't been many canvas Air Max 95s, but when Nike does give them a go, they're usually good. And the "Cream Canvas" pairs are proof.

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For those looking to cop, the newest canvas sneakers are now available on Nike Indonesia's website for Rp 2.669.000, or around $148.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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