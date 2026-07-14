Nike’s Creamy Canvas Air Max Is a Textural Buffet

For the Air Max 95's next trick, it'll become a crisp canvas sneaker.

Nike's 30-year-old Air Max sneaker caught a new summery vibe recently, a creamy canvas makeover, to be exact. Really, the entire shoe is textured out, from the clean canvas stacks on the side to the woven tongue. It also has braided shoelaces.

Moreover, Nike has realized the Air Max model in this pleasing "Cream" colorway. It's basically this quiet beige-ish scheme that pairs nicely with the stylish textures.

The Air Max 95 sneaker can honestly do no wrong when it comes to materials. The model has pulled off Levi's denim looks and even all-leather outfits. Kith once made "linen" versions, which were actually leather Air Maxes dressed in the famous "Linen" colorway.

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There haven't been many canvas Air Max 95s, but when Nike does give them a go, they're usually good. And the "Cream Canvas" pairs are proof.

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For those looking to cop, the newest canvas sneakers are now available on Nike Indonesia's website for Rp 2.669.000, or around $148.

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