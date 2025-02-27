Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Technical Fashion Is Rarely as Great as OAMC x Goldwin

Written by Tom Barker in Style
OAMC/Goldwin
OAMC and Goldwin’s collaboration isn’t only a masterful combination of both brands' specialties, it also offers a solution to one of the fundamental issues with much of the technical fashion industry. 

A ten-piece Spring/Summer 2025 collection spanning weatherproof outerwear, graphic tops, and utilitarian legwear, the collaboration is an exploration of how functional clothing can be less reliant on synthetic materials. 

“The goal of the spring collection was to push the interaction between performance and how natural fibers can work in a technological context,” says Luke Meier, co-founder of OAMC and one-half of the husband-and-wife duo behind Jil Sander.

OAMC/Goldwin
“We pushed the treatments and fabric development deeply. The design language is deliberately functional in appearance to amplify the intention, and there is a warm and inviting tactility when you encounter the pieces.”

A custom fabric has been developed for this collection, a three-layer technical cotton that is water-repellent and breathable. Meanwhile, hoodies and T-shirts are crafted from organic cotton and the rest of the selection is made from a cotton-polyester blend material.

Finishing each item is handmade touches, something OAMC places a distinct focus on in its collections. Handwritten labels can be found inside every item and some include hand-finished cords. 

Available from February 28, the craftsmanship behind OAMC and Goldwin’s collection is seldom found in the GORE-TEX-obsessed world of functional fashion

Finding performance clothing that isn’t entirely made from synthetic fabrics is already a difficult task. But performance clothing that is made from natural materials with handmade touches and the aesthetic sensibilities of a fashion label such as OAMC — well, that’s a truly rare sight.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
