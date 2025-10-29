COMME des GARÇONS Hiking Gear Is No Gimmick

There are two sides to Goldwin. There’s the main line, with the Japanese label engineers most hi-tech weather-resistant ski gear and compression tops, and there’s Goldwin 0, run by a designer whose CV includes time at Maison Margiela and Louis Vuitton, which filters this function-obsessed world through a more fashionable filter. That COMME des GARÇONS chose to collaborate with the former is telling.

Goldwin and COMME des GARÇONS HOMME’s debut collaboration cuts no corners in the technology department.

One half of the two-piece drop is a modest-looking waterproof jacket where 650-fill-power down is squeezed between a hard-wearing waterproof GORE-TEX outer layer and PERTEX QUANTUM, a lightweight fabric designed to trap still air and make insulation more efficient.

The duo’s unassuming overshirt is a similar proposition, where 650-fill-power down is enclosed in Goldwin’s 3D Box Baffle construction to improve its performance through a series of internal origami-like pleats.

Considering this is a collaboration with a fashion label, it is surprisingly no-nonsense utilitarian technical gear. We're accustomed to seeing collaborations of this nature feature elaborate ornamentation or at least an extravagant color choice. But not here.

On these Goldwin jackets, there's not even visible CDGH branding beyond the inside label, something that’s normally the focal point for even the most minimal of the subline’s many collaborations.

When the jackets drop on November 1, priced at $1,760 and $2,600, it’ll be tricky to distinguish them from the rest of Goldwin’s other clean-lined advanced outerwear.

