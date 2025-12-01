It's State-of-the-Art Ski Gear, but More Beautiful

Japanese sportswear label Goldwin has been making ski gear since the ‘60s, pioneering new ways to conquer the slopes from a function-first framework. It may have begun as a purveyor of festive knitted ski sweaters but Goldwin's oeuvre has evolved to be epitomized by the waterproof shells worn by athletes in outings as extreme as the Winter Olympics.

After six decades of sportswear designed for winter performance, Goldwin’s switching it up. It's time for stylish ski gear.

Goldwin OYABE is a new skiwear diffusion line debuting for Fall/Winter 2025, defined by what Goldwin calls a “refined sensibility.”

Cut from the same breathable yet weatherproof three-layer textiles as Goldwin’s usual mountain attire, OYABE’s debut products comprise a uniform of insulated jackets, wide pants, and heavy-duty gloves. Classic ski stuff, but made dapper.

Everything, down to the waterproof zippers, is rendered in colors like rich chocolate brown and hazy pastel yellow.

Informed by the garments’ clean lines, Goldwin OYABE has a minimalism rarely demonstrated by such utilitarian sportswear.

One of Goldwin’s greatest strengths is in how it uses its technical know-how to inform lifestyle clothing both functional and wearable, as collaborations with everyone from COMME des GARÇONS to new-school techwear genius _J.L-A.L_ only epitomize its newfound fashionable side.

With Goldwin OYABE, it’s fashion-first, albeit without any compromise on the functional front. Just because Goldwin is inverting its approach doesn't mean that anything is getting lost in translation.

