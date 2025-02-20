You’ve Seen This Brand's Viral AirPods. You Have Not Seen Its Killer adidas Collab

A label at the forefront of Hong Kong’s creative scene, OFFGOD:TATE has built a reputation for customizing products, including sneakers. Now, in collaboration with adidas Originals, it has its first signature shoes.

Run by brothers Andrew and Tate Mok, OFFGOD:TATE is launching a reworked Superstar 82. The shell-toed sneaker is embroidered with OFFGOD:TATE's signature fluid-shaped motifs and a 3D-printed character that acts as a chunky lace charm.

These types of 3D-printed designs are OFFGOD:TATE’s specialty, previously transforming everything from Airpods into viral sculptural sunglasses or making Crocs into skull-wielding art pieces. But this is the first time one of OFFGOD:TATE’s signature 3D-printed creations will be available on their own sneakers.

And the shoes come with a full uniform designed by the fledgling brand.

The OFFGOD:TATE by adidas Originals collection adds to the recent influx of leather adidas clothing hitting the market. A black leather bag and jacket are debossed with the brand’s signature graphics.

Plus, there are baggy-fitting tracksuits and ringer tees all adorned with similarly bold graphics.

The collaboration will only be sold in Hong Kong and mainland China, an official release date is yet to be shared.

This is not OFFGOD:TATE’s first time working with a large fashion brand, it has teamed up with adidas in the past (including on a pair of custom sneakers for Pharrell Williams) as well as working with the likes of HEAVN by Marc Jacobs and BAPE.

However, this is by far the brand’s biggest, most high-profile collaboration to date. OFFGOD:TATE is so much more than just its viral Apple AirPod customizations.