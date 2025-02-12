Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

When Did adidas Clothes Get This Good?

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Over at adidas, classic sneakers aren't the only thing that's cooking. The German sportswear king is also designing some admittedly good-looking clothes.

adidas knows sports gear, evident with its official team jerseys and longtime "it" tracksuits featuring the unmistakable Three-Stripes along the sides. But knitwear? Workwear? Denim???

Shop adidas

If you've ever dreamed of adidas making more stylish clothes, the label's latest drops answer those prayers.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In 2025 alone, adidas has revealed beautiful knit jerseys, striped baggy denim, premium leather, Met-Gala-worthy gowns, and even Trefoil-stamped barn jackets. It's many of today's hottest fashion pieces, done the sporty adidas way.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

adidas making nice clothes isn't a new phenomenon, either. The brand has designed proper clothes previously, but it normally comes through its fashion collaborations with names like Wales Bonner and Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3.

adidas' partnerships with Jeremy Scott, Gucci, and BAPE have given us some of the greatest shoes ever but they also delivered clever reinterpretations of the brand's most timeless sportswear designs. How could we ever forget Daniëlle Cathari's coveted patchwork tracksuits co-signed by Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber?

adidas' latest pieces even echo some of these previous clothing collaborations. The knitwear could easily pass for a Wales Bonner collab, while those roomy jeans are undeniably Balenciaga-coded. Here's the thing though: adidas' newest clothes are no new team-up with a fashion brand.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

The Three Stripes is making good clothes on its own.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas' Bob Marley Track Jacket Turns A Sporty Staple Into Wearable Tribute
  • 21 German Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know
  • Six Years of adidas Collabs, One Exquisite Italian Wales Bonner Sneaker
  • The 26 Best Sportswear Brands in the World
What To Read Next
  • These Ultra-Slick GORE-TEX Nikes Eat Rainy Days for Breakfast
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
  • Nike’s Tastefully Tonal Air Max Is a "Butter Yellow" Gem
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now