When Did adidas Clothes Get This Good?

Over at adidas, classic sneakers aren't the only thing that's cooking. The German sportswear king is also designing some admittedly good-looking clothes.

adidas knows sports gear, evident with its official team jerseys and longtime "it" tracksuits featuring the unmistakable Three-Stripes along the sides. But knitwear? Workwear? Denim???

If you've ever dreamed of adidas making more stylish clothes, the label's latest drops answer those prayers.

In 2025 alone, adidas has revealed beautiful knit jerseys, striped baggy denim, premium leather, Met-Gala-worthy gowns, and even Trefoil-stamped barn jackets. It's many of today's hottest fashion pieces, done the sporty adidas way.

adidas making nice clothes isn't a new phenomenon, either. The brand has designed proper clothes previously, but it normally comes through its fashion collaborations with names like Wales Bonner and Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3.

adidas' partnerships with Jeremy Scott, Gucci, and BAPE have given us some of the greatest shoes ever but they also delivered clever reinterpretations of the brand's most timeless sportswear designs. How could we ever forget Daniëlle Cathari's coveted patchwork tracksuits co-signed by Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber?

adidas' latest pieces even echo some of these previous clothing collaborations. The knitwear could easily pass for a Wales Bonner collab, while those roomy jeans are undeniably Balenciaga-coded. Here's the thing though: adidas' newest clothes are no new team-up with a fashion brand.

The Three Stripes is making good clothes on its own.