Drake's Old Money Revenge Fit Feat. XXXL Pants & A Diamond Rolex

Words By Donovan Barnett

I wasn't really sure what we were going to get out of Drake post the Kendrick Lamar beef. But, Drizzy showing up to his son's soccer game looking like Carlton Banks wasn't on my bingo card.

Don't get me wrong, I mean this in the best possible way. The fit blends aspects of all of your FYP's favorites — grandpa core, quiet luxury, with hints of that NYC Aimè Leon Dore prep that is ever present in the fashion meta.

The knit tied over the shoulder with the extra wide-legged linen pants, brown braided belt, and the Veneda Carter Timberlands? Que magnifique! It's a solid revenge fit.

But the true star on the soccer field sideline has to be Drake's Rolex. Now there are Rolexes and then there are Rolexes. And this is the latter.

This 18kt yellow gold Rolex Day-Date comes in 40mm and is covered in "factory-set diamonds", meaning that these are not after-market stones on the watch. Rolex — a brand known for having the best gemologists in the world — sets the stones into the timepiece by hand using a meticulous process.

This dial features 10 baguette-cut diamonds in place of the indices as well as a diamond-paved dial. It also features a diamond set bezel and a highly coveted presidential bracelet. The Day-Date is powered by Rolex's beloved 3255 movement.

As watch expert Nico Leonard might say, "It's a hell of a watch". It's the type of Rolex, I am sure there is an extensive waiting list for. And, there are variants of this specific piece, with different gem sets that are not even listed in Rolex's catalog. But, I digress.

It should be mentioned that this watch sighting on Drake is not a fluke. "The Boy", is an avid and respected watch collector with a rotation valued in the millions.

Seeing another factory-set watch in the wild vs the red carpet like the Met Gala or the Oscars just further confirms my suspicions that watches are officially entering their bling era. And it's one of the nicest watches I have seen on Drake's wrist this year.

However, I am not too sure about Drake's caption on the post, "Goats don't worry about one-trick ponies."

Ok, Aubrey...ok.

Cue the music.

