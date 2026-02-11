On Paints Its Roger Federer "Clubhouse" A Pretty Purple

There was a golden era of tennis shoe design. During this era, tennis shoes asserted themselves as the most wearable sports shoes on the market. From the ’60s until the late ’80s, we were treated to pairs that blended understated visuals with a perfect low silhouette.

They styled perfectly with everything and they continue to be core building blocks of great footwear rotations, generations later. After the ’80s, technical performance took a front seat, sacrificing much of what made the tennis shoe so appealing to the grand public. In recent years, however, we’re feeling a lot more positive about the category again—and that hope aligns closely with the advent of On, its Roger Federer models specifically.

The Swiss footwear maverick is quietly putting tennis footwear back in the spotlight, not only on the court but also for everyday style.

Part of this comes down the the silhouettes, of course. On’s THE ROGER Clubhouse, in particular, epitomizes the mastery of blending performance with style, but the colorways cannot be overlooked.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The latest to drop is pastel perfection. The On THE ROGER Clubhouse Ace in Bloom/Thistle is an attention-grabbing performance shoe done flawlessly, as hard a hitter as the namesake tennis pro that co-created them.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

We’d hazard a guess that this design will get more wear time on the streets than on any tennis court, but in classic On style, it comes stacked with technical prowess nonetheless.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.