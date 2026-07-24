One Good Pair of Summer... Chelsea Boots?!

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"Now, who in their right mind is wearing boots this time of year?" one might wonder — hell, I might've wondered. But more often than I would've dared to imagine beforehand, I've caught myself strutting along summer's heated pavement's in these tan Blundstones right here.

From the Australian brand's Aerocork line, this style of its famous Chelsea boot features a slimmer, lugless sole, for less of a wintery gorp look. These shoes are capable of carrying wearers through grassy or gravelly hikes just the same though. Their lack of body does not equal a lack of usefulness.

Functionality aside, the sheer appearance of these boots makes a pretty good case for itself. In this easy-clean beige colorway, in particular, the pebble-leather Blundstone is looking especially handsome, I find — very appropriate and effortlessly combinable with a summer and a fall pallet.

Whether paired with jorts, or something long and flared, this iteration of the lightweight boot proves potent as the unassuming rival product to the year's relentless open toe agenda.

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There are a few other shades to pick from, including a terracotta and a chocolatey brown, each of which come in suede. As pretty as those are, however, I'm choosin' [Texas Sand], can you tell?

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