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One Good Pair of Summer... Chelsea Boots?!

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Style

Introducing One Good, a new Highsnobiety series shedding light on the tried, tested, and trusted products our editors can’t stop fawning over. For more recs on fashion, beauty, and tech, visit the Shopping tab or subscribe to our newsletter.

"Now, who in their right mind is wearing boots this time of year?" one might wonder — hell, I might've wondered. But more often than I would've dared to imagine beforehand, I've caught myself strutting along summer's heated pavement's in these tan Blundstones right here.

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From the Australian brand's Aerocork line, this style of its famous Chelsea boot features a slimmer, lugless sole, for less of a wintery gorp look. These shoes are capable of carrying wearers through grassy or gravelly hikes just the same though. Their lack of body does not equal a lack of usefulness.

BlundstoneChelsea Boots
$215
Buy at Blundstone

Functionality aside, the sheer appearance of these boots makes a pretty good case for itself. In this easy-clean beige colorway, in particular, the pebble-leather Blundstone is looking especially handsome, I find — very appropriate and effortlessly combinable with a summer and a fall pallet.

Whether paired with jorts, or something long and flared, this iteration of the lightweight boot proves potent as the unassuming rival product to the year's relentless open toe agenda.

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There are a few other shades to pick from, including a terracotta and a chocolatey brown, each of which come in suede. As pretty as those are, however, I'm choosin' [Texas Sand], can you tell?

MajordomeM11 Waxed-Suede Chelsea Boots
$640
Mr Porter
ZARALEATHER BOOTS
$149
zara
Massimo DuttiLeather Chelsea boots
$320
Massimo Dutti
R.M.WILLIAMSGardener Leather Chelsea Boots
$590
Mr Porter
Church'sMcEntyre LW suede Chelsea boots
$1,365
Church's
Polo Ralph LaurenBryson Leather Chelsea Boots
$195
Mr Porter

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Maximilian Migowski

As the Shopping Editor, Maximilian Migowski relays cultural, consumer behavior, and product trends across fashion and lifestyle categories to Highsnobiety's audience. Among other formats, he authors the weekly "Shopper" newsletter.

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