Nike's Techy Dad Runner Looks More Like A Mom Sneaker In Pretty Florals

Nike has always possessed a unique knack for subverting its own machinery. Rather than letting its sleekest new silhouettes become entirely defined by utility or sporty codes, the brand knows how powerful it can be to pivot into softer, more artistic territory. That tonal contrast is perfectly realized on the Nike Air Max Muse Floral Pack.

This release brings a touch of nature to a model built around a streamlined, almost industrial blueprint. With fun design twists, the Nike design team successfully steers the Air Max Muse out of the traditional gym context and into something more graceful.

The relationship between technical gorp-style silhouettes and elegant lifestyle nuances is becoming more and more prevalent; you only need to look as far as the many names bringing fun mary jane twists to their most technical runners.

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The Nike Air Max Muse Floral Pack looks to a pristine white base that allows the central yet subtle design shifts to shine. The upper is constructed with breathable white mesh and layered with fluid, synthetic leather overlays that give the shoe its swift, aerodynamic stance.

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A set of 3D floral details punctuate the heel of the shoe, snaking around the collar. This romantic theme is anchored by University Red accents on the Swoosh and tongue branding while the white midsole houses a visible Air unit delivered in bold red to complete the athletic foundation.

Until now, the Nike Air Max Muse has garnered some attention for its highly sporty aesthetic but in a market surrounded by the same such aesthetics, only the best win out. Now, with added florals and artistic character, the Muse becomes a more interesting proposition.

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