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One Good Super Soft Summer Waffle Knit

Written by Paul Chaumien in Style

Introducing One Good, a new Highsnobiety series shedding light on the tried, tested and trusted products our editors can't stop fawning over. For more recs on fashion, beauty and tech, visit the Shopping tab or subscribe to our newsletter.

Recently, I've found myself wandering into Stüssy and Supreme stores with a sort of anthropological curiosity. (That's a polite way of saying I've spent the past few years pretending I'd outgrown the likes of them, and am now back-pedaling from that arrogance).

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The hoodie that'd cause this regained interest in brands from back when I pretended to be a skater for a couple of days entered my life through a friend's. I didn't ask him if I could touch the hoodie, he was the one who insisted I did. The fabric immediately reminded me of the knitwear-like texture akin to expensive sleepwear. Within about thirty seconds of hand-to-sleeve contact, I knew I was probably going to buy one.

StussyLightweight Thermal Hoodie
$140
Buy at stussy

Generally, all things waffle have quietly gained traction the past few years. Much like linen, it's a style of textile weave that spent decades confined to a very specific purpose or look before claiming coolness. For the longest time, waffle knits equaled military thermals, ski base layers, underwear or pajamas. Now, it's prominent across in Uniqlo's best basics and luxury performance long-sleeves alike.

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What separates this Stüssy waffle sweatshirt from, say, a waffle henley, is how soft and fluid and un-stiff it feels. The raglan sleeves allow the shoulders to fall naturally, while the hood gently collapses into the silhouette rather than sitting upright like some attached helmet. Most surprisingly, it actually follows the waist. The latter may sound like the bare minimum, yet it remains a rare achievement in modern knitwear (and anything adjacent).

One last thing worth noting: the fabric stretches. Waffle knits have a tendency to relax over time, and this one's no exception. Only a week in, mine had already started settling into itself. If you're between sizes, I'd actually recommend sizing down. If you've been seeking something universal and summery to throw over post-sundown (or for when the office AC's a little too aggressive), consider this a sign.

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CHERRY LOS ANGELESLogo-Print Cotton Waffle-Jersey T-Shirt
$140
Mr Porter
UNIQLOWaffle T-Shirt
$30
uniqlo
District VisionWaffle-Knit Cotton T-Shirt
$170
Mr Porter

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Paul Chaumien

Paul works within the Affiliate team to help elevate brand collaborations through deep research and sharp curation. He studied Digital Marketing and has experience across PR and fashion.

Having recently relocated to Berlin (but forever That Guy from Paris), the marketing graduate with a background in fashion PR has an instinct for spotting Gen-Z trends when still just on the cusp.

His interests include 5 a.m. online hunts for forgotten runway pieces, contemplating the move to every city he visits, and rewatching Little Miss Sunshine for the 1000th time.

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