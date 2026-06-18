One Good Super Soft Summer Waffle Knit

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Recently, I've found myself wandering into Stüssy and Supreme stores with a sort of anthropological curiosity. (That's a polite way of saying I've spent the past few years pretending I'd outgrown the likes of them, and am now back-pedaling from that arrogance).

The hoodie that'd cause this regained interest in brands from back when I pretended to be a skater for a couple of days entered my life through a friend's. I didn't ask him if I could touch the hoodie, he was the one who insisted I did. The fabric immediately reminded me of the knitwear-like texture akin to expensive sleepwear. Within about thirty seconds of hand-to-sleeve contact, I knew I was probably going to buy one.

Stussy Lightweight Thermal Hoodie $140 Buy at stussy

Generally, all things waffle have quietly gained traction the past few years. Much like linen, it's a style of textile weave that spent decades confined to a very specific purpose or look before claiming coolness. For the longest time, waffle knits equaled military thermals, ski base layers, underwear or pajamas. Now, it's prominent across in Uniqlo's best basics and luxury performance long-sleeves alike.

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What separates this Stüssy waffle sweatshirt from, say, a waffle henley, is how soft and fluid and un-stiff it feels. The raglan sleeves allow the shoulders to fall naturally, while the hood gently collapses into the silhouette rather than sitting upright like some attached helmet. Most surprisingly, it actually follows the waist. The latter may sound like the bare minimum, yet it remains a rare achievement in modern knitwear (and anything adjacent).

One last thing worth noting: the fabric stretches. Waffle knits have a tendency to relax over time, and this one's no exception. Only a week in, mine had already started settling into itself. If you're between sizes, I'd actually recommend sizing down. If you've been seeking something universal and summery to throw over post-sundown (or for when the office AC's a little too aggressive), consider this a sign.

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