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One Good Roomy Running Shoe

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers

Introducing One Good, a new Highsnobiety series shedding light on the tried, tested and trusted products our editors can't stop fawning over. For more recs on fashion, beauty and tech, visit the Shopping tab or subscribe to our newsletter.

Having big feet and a running hobby can come at a cost. In my years of literally hitting the pavement, I've churned through a good number of shoes. Though I'd been a loyal HOKA girl for the longest time, I recently gave Altra a try.

Shop Altra running
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Proud owner of this niche-ish brand's collab with Italian hiking gear makers ROA, I've long known and enjoyed Altra's wider toe-box design, both visually and comfort-wise. But casual lifestyle wear and performance needs aren't always the same, and not until recently, by breaking in a pair of the Altra Experience Wild 3, did I realize the perks of their roominess for exercise purposes.

AltraMen's Experience Wild 3
$150
Buy at Altra Running

A trail shoe by design, this model is well equipped to carry you up the hills and down gravely forest paths, but'll carry you just as comfortably across the streets of your inner city running route. As someone with notoriously bruised toes (despite always sizing up, darn it!), I can attest to how Altra's generous front compartment leaves little room — pun intended — for bruising one's toes.

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However silly it may sound to say this, I also really appreciate this pair's little color-coordinated ankle tabs. It's a detail didn't realize I missed in other running shoes, and would have a hard time saying goodbye to once I run these babies into the ground.

But who knows, if Altra continues to woo me — and based on things like this and wander link-up, it will — maybe I won't have to.

SalomonAERO GLIDE 4 GRVL
$160
Salomon
SatisfyTheROCKER™ Rubber-Trimmed Rippy™ 66 Trail Running Sneakers
$182$260
Mr Porter
NikeNike Vomero Premium
$230
Nike

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Maximilian Migowski

As the Shopping Editor, Maximilian Migowski relays cultural, consumer behavior, and product trends across fashion and lifestyle categories to Highsnobiety's audience. Among other formats, he authors the weekly "Shopper" newsletter.

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