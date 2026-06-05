One Good Roomy Running Shoe

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Having big feet and a running hobby can come at a cost. In my years of literally hitting the pavement, I've churned through a good number of shoes. Though I'd been a loyal HOKA girl for the longest time, I recently gave Altra a try.

Proud owner of this niche-ish brand's collab with Italian hiking gear makers ROA, I've long known and enjoyed Altra's wider toe-box design, both visually and comfort-wise. But casual lifestyle wear and performance needs aren't always the same, and not until recently, by breaking in a pair of the Altra Experience Wild 3, did I realize the perks of their roominess for exercise purposes.

A trail shoe by design, this model is well equipped to carry you up the hills and down gravely forest paths, but'll carry you just as comfortably across the streets of your inner city running route. As someone with notoriously bruised toes (despite always sizing up, darn it!), I can attest to how Altra's generous front compartment leaves little room — pun intended — for bruising one's toes.

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However silly it may sound to say this, I also really appreciate this pair's little color-coordinated ankle tabs. It's a detail didn't realize I missed in other running shoes, and would have a hard time saying goodbye to once I run these babies into the ground.

But who knows, if Altra continues to woo me — and based on things like this and wander link-up, it will — maybe I won't have to.

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