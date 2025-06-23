First Look: More Good Old Ideas From Our Legacy

The beauty of Our Legacy, simply, was always in how it sauced up seemingly simple clothing. The Swedish clothing label has always operated with the opposite of pretense, pedestaling immediately wearable garments that bely high-effort approaches to reconsidering fabrication and fit.

These clothes are so painstakingly perfect that it makes you think: Why do they only get to live for a season or two?

Our Legacy concurs.

For Spring/Summer 2026, Our Legacy takes on its own good ideas, reissuing and remastering them as a collection it's appropriately calling "B-Sides." You know, like the other face of a vinyl record. And if Side A slapped, you know the flip side is also a banger.

No upsets here.

Our Legacy SS26 is yet another clever collection of classic cool occasionally chopped, screwed, inverted, and tilted. OL heads will recognize fresh faces for old favorites like the knitted-collar Pharos Bomber and the supremely popular Camion mule, returning here in its classic form but also seemingly as a buckled sandal.

The staples are firmly in place, with an abundance of classic shirts and jeans on hand for the purists, but they're as ever accompanied by a tasteful assortment of lightly warped accessories, mostly in leather, like big-buckled belts and a slickly streamlined waist pouch.

More Our Legacy magic here, making meaning out of something that could otherwise be unremarkably ordinary.

Design tweaks aren't Our Legacy's only instance of self reference: One wink-wink-nudge-nudge T-shirt is printed with "angry fan mail" that includes some morose missives presumably posted to the Our Legacy Instagram page in the wake of the announcement that it'd received LVMH investment.

Let the haters hate. Whether or not it's borrowing from itself, Our Legacy isn't just good as ever. It's good as hell.

