Satisfy & Our Legacy Have Mastered Running Gear (Again)

in StyleWords By Tom Barker
Our Legacy

Satisfy and Our Legacy WORK SHOP are once again chasing that runner’s high, continuing their longstanding partnership with the release of a 9-piece capsule collection of upcycled running gear.

With the first day of spring rapidly approaching (the transitional season officially begins on March 20), the new range is made to withstand the season’s ever-changing conditions. 

Making sure that you’re able to lace up your running shoes in the wind, rain, and sun, it spans from lightweight T-shirts and base layers to sherpa-lined hats and weather-resistant mittens. 

Created with the Our Legacy Workshop, a creative studio and crafts atelier set up by the Scandinavian label, this collection makes use of technologies that Satisfy fans will be familiar with. 

For example, Satisfy’s body-mapped ventilation system, MothTech, is found on a co-branded T-shirt with Our Legacy WORK SHOP’s Ying and Yang logo on the chest. Meanwhile, fabrics that the brand often deploys like CloudMerino, the world's thinnest wool, and PeaceShell, a lightweight softshell with 4-way stretch, are utilized across the selection.

Available to shop now from Our Legacy, Satisfy, and Dover Street Market’s online and physical stores, this collection is the latest in a collaboration that spans back to 2021.

Neither of the two brands is a stranger to creating headline-worthy collaborations. Satisfy has recently worked with Crocs on recovery slides, created sunglasses with Oakley, and made some of the best-looking running shoes around together with HOKA

Meanwhile, Our Legacy Workshop’s collaborations with the likes of streetwear giant Stüssy, Italian fashion house Armani, and Tremain Emory-owned label Denim Tears have all impressed. 

Whenever the two brands combine expertise, it's a masterclass in fashion-conscious running gear with an environmentally friendly focus.

Image on Highsnobiety
