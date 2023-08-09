Sign up to never miss a drop
How Long Gone & Palmes Doesn't Disappoint

Words By Tayler Willson

It’s always a special moment when two of your favorite brands come together. Take the New Balance and Stone Island collab for instance, or Palace and McDonald’s: two great labels making great things all under one collaborative roof. Wonderful.

Still, when I heard that How Long Gone (my favorite podcast) and Palmes Tennis Society (one of my favorite clothing labels) were hooking up for a one-off three-piece capsule at Copenhagen Fashion Week, I couldn’t hide my excitement.

Palmes, the Danish label that draws inspiration from tennis and the culture that surrounds it, was founded by Nikolaj Hansson two years ago and has since shone a new light on tennis apparel.

Similarly, How Long Gone, which is hosted by Chris Black (a Highsnobiety contributor) and Jason Stewart, premiered in March 2020 in the early weeks of the pandemic as a way for the pair to stay in touch and chat, and has created a sphere of its own in the realm of podcasts.

1 / 2
Ed Gumuchian

Now, three years on, the show — which has been described as “dumb content for smart people” — has garnered a loyal cult following and resulted in multiple live shows and collaborations, like this one with Palmes.

The collection itself is concise but thought-out. It comprises a double-breasted sports coat cut from UK-made wool, an oxford shirt in organic cotton with How Long Gone embroidery on the sleeve cuff, and a six-panel cap with embroidered detailing, made in the US.

1 / 2
Ed Gumuchian

The collaboration is dropping at Palmes’ (Still) Temporary store in Copenhagen on August 9, before an online release on Palmes' webstore the following day. Be quick though, because once it's gone, it's gone.

