Palmes Is Taking Tennis Wear Off-Court

For a brand inspired by the world of tennis, Palmes is very rarely found on-court.

In fact, since the label was founded in 2020 by Copenhagen-based designer-cum-tennis-fanatic Nikolaj Hansson, Palmes seems to spend more time taking inspiration from things off the court, rather than what’s happening on it.

“It’s the tangible things of items that are made for aesthetic longevity and can be worn both on and off court [that inspires the brand]” Hansson told Highsnobiety in an interview last year.

“The individuality that each person who steps out onto a court represents and carries with them; the feeling of a newly-opened can of tennis balls.”

It’s this approach that makes Palmes such a unique brand and unlike any other: Sure, it draws inspiration from the sport of tennis — as do labels like FILA and Lacoste — but really, for Palmes, its artistry takes notes from the world and culture around the sport.

Palmes’ Spring/Summer 2024 collection is an exemplary example of this.

The collection, which has been shot by photographer Ryoma Kawakami and styled by Syuto Tanaka, is almost impossible to play tennis in, but woven within the designs, the fabrics, and the overall aesthetic lies notes of the sport.

"I don't feel like I ever have something super specifically themed to say about our collections when they come out,” Hansson told Highsnobiety.

“It's more about continuously exploring the feeling of Palmes and our interpretation of tennis culture through a contemporary scope rather than referencing a tangible element.

“Sure, there's graphics and all but they don't share any other DNA beyond the fact that they are a way for us to bring our perspective to the world of tennis culture and beyond."

Palmes, which came to fruition after Hansson became obsessed with tennis during the pandemic but couldn’t find a legitimately stylish brand, is the designer’s way of tackling the obstacles he believed stood in the way of people getting involved in the sport.

"We're only two-and-a-half-years in the running since our launch in June 2021, and as I'd never designed clothing before launching Palmes, there's always a sense of insecure inferiority present when unveiling our collections,” says Hansson.

“The only goal for me is to feel like we've been able to integrate more depth, character and emotion into every single design that we did the season before. Anything beyond this is whatever.”