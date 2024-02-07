Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Palmes Is Taking Tennis Wear Off-Court

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

For a brand inspired by the world of tennis, Palmes is very rarely found on-court.

In fact, since the label was founded in 2020 by Copenhagen-based designer-cum-tennis-fanatic Nikolaj Hansson, Palmes seems to spend more time taking inspiration from things off the court, rather than what’s happening on it.

“It’s the tangible things of items that are made for aesthetic longevity and can be worn both on and off court [that inspires the brand]” Hansson told Highsnobiety in an interview last year.

“The individuality that each person who steps out onto a court represents and carries with them; the feeling of a newly-opened can of tennis balls.”

1 / 8
Palmes / Ryoma Kawakami

It’s this approach that makes Palmes such a unique brand and unlike any other: Sure, it draws inspiration from the sport of tennis — as do labels like FILA and Lacoste — but really, for Palmes, its artistry takes notes from the world and culture around the sport.

Palmes’ Spring/Summer 2024 collection is an exemplary example of this.

The collection, which has been shot by photographer Ryoma Kawakami and styled by Syuto Tanaka, is almost impossible to play tennis in, but woven within the designs, the fabrics, and the overall aesthetic lies notes of the sport.

"I don't feel like I ever have something super specifically themed to say about our collections when they come out,” Hansson told Highsnobiety.

“It's more about continuously exploring the feeling of Palmes and our interpretation of tennis culture through a contemporary scope rather than referencing a tangible element.

1 / 8
Palmes / Ryoma Kawakami

“Sure, there's graphics and all but they don't share any other DNA beyond the fact that they are a way for us to bring our perspective to the world of tennis culture and beyond."

Palmes, which came to fruition after Hansson became obsessed with tennis during the pandemic but couldn’t find a legitimately stylish brand, is the designer’s way of tackling the obstacles he believed stood in the way of people getting involved in the sport.

"We're only two-and-a-half-years in the running since our launch in June 2021, and as I'd never designed clothing before launching Palmes, there's always a sense of insecure inferiority present when unveiling our collections,” says Hansson.

“The only goal for me is to feel like we've been able to integrate more depth, character and emotion into every single design that we did the season before. Anything beyond this is whatever.”

We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Wake Up: Awake NY's Got a Jordan Sneaker on the Way
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Coco Gauff Is the Teen Titan Electrifying the Tennis World
    • Culture
  • porter bags
    Earthquakes, War & an Empress: How Porter Became Japan’s Cult Bag Brand
    • Art & Design
  • fear of god essentials
    Shop the Latest Fear of God ESSENTIALS Collection Here
    • Style
  • luxury jeans
    These Luxury Jeans Give Denim a Glow-Up
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Victoria Beckham's Breitling watch collab
    Women Are Designing Today's Best Luxury Watches
    • Style
  • HOKA's ora recovery mule in three colorways
    HOKA's Chunky New Mules Are All Foam, No Runner
    • Sneakers
  • happy socks indigo lewisohn
    It's Happy Socks' World, and We're Just Living In It
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Valentino's Pink PP cafe at Sartiano's in New York City
    Valentine's Day Is Valentino's Day: Enter the Pink PP Café (Exclusive)
    • Style
  • Anonymous Club SS24.
    Behind the Unhinged Curtain of Shayne Oliver's Anonymous Club
    • Style
  • WSR main feb week 2
    From Rick Owens to Converse, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024