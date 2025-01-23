At Paris Fashion Week: The Sillier the Hat, the Better

Headwear is a necessity in a city as cold as Paris in January. And as Paris Fashion Week made its start during the bitter Parisian winter, attendees were understandably reaching for some cozy headwear.

But this wasn’t any old headwear. (It is the opening day of Paris Fashion Week we’re talking about, remember?)

In the French capital’s streets, a plethora of silly headwear was on show. And I mean silly in the best sense of the word: these are frivolously statement-making, undeniably fashionable hats.

With a lot of attendees gravitating towards black and dark looks, hats became the standout item. These accessories weren’t a practical afterthought, but the statement piece in many outfits.

The headwear on show was varied: colorful knitted beanies, puffy insulated helmets similar to that PUMA one A$AP Rocky keeps wearing, those tight-fitting technical hats, headwear with fluffy ear flaps, vintage military-style caps… The red thread that links them all? They were the most memorable part of their wearer's ensemble.

With great headwear, it is a fashion statement literally plastered all over your forehead. And there was no shortage of great headwear at Paris Fashion Week day one.