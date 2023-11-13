Only The Best Winter Hats Come With Ear Flaps

No matter the weather, a cap is there for protection — sunny? It provides shade. Rainy? It provides a layer of water-wicking fabric. Cold? It's an extra piece of fabric between your dome and the cold air.

But different caps are optimal for different weather and in the winter, caps with ear flaps reign supreme.

Normally lined with a fuzzy inner layer for added comfort and heat retention, these hats don't just protect your head but have integrated ear muffs that can be deployed when things get really cold. And if you start getting uncomfortably hot, there's a simple solution: you can just tie the flappy ear protectors up over your head (as Tyler, The Creator has been doing a lot recently).

A style of hat that has fluctuated in popularity amongst streetwear circles (some might remember ear flap Supreme 5 panels doing the rounds back in the day), there's been a slight uptick in the amount of flappy-eared caps this winter.

The recent The North Face x UNDERCOVER collaboration had the style of cap as its only headwear in a vast outdoor-ready collection while recent drops from the likes of Patta, Palace, and Carhartt WIP all included their own takes on the style.

Not to mention A-COLD-WALL*'s latest Converse collab which took things one step further with caps that turn into a full face mask or fledgling designer Peter Simmonds' technical nylon ushanka hats.

Sifting through the options available online, we have selected the best caps including ear protection available on the market and conveniently listed them all below.

Keep scrolling for a winter hat with ear flaps roundup.

Gramicci Down Mountain Cap

Down Mountain Cap $95 Gramicci Buy at Highsnobiety

Warm enough to scale a mountain in, outdoor brand Gramicci crafted this hat with a water-repellent nylon outer and packed it with down insulation. But just in case that isn't enough, it also includes a fleece lining for extra warmth.

Palace Pertex® Mask Cap

First, it was the balaclava puffer jacket, now Palace is making balaclava caps. This hat comes in Pertex Quantom fabric that is lightweight, water repellent, and lets the insulation fully loft.

The North Face x UNDERCOVER Soukuu Down Cap

Soukuu Down Cap $115 The North Face x UNDERCOVER Buy at Highsnobiety

The North Face and UNDERCOVER's first collaboration not only includes this brown hat with a fuzzy interior but it also comes with a matching, head-to-toe utilitarian uniform using The North Face's most advanced fabrics.

New Era 59Fifty MLB NY Yankees Hat With Faux Fur

59Fifty MLB NY Yankees Hat w/ Faux Fur $85 New Era Buy at Luisaviaroma

Probably the most iconic cap in the world, the New Era 59Fifty with NY Yankees branding, has also been getting in on the action with super fluffy faux fur ear and neck protection.

Patta Reversible Flap Cap

A brand that has been flying the flag for flappy-eared caps for years, Patta has brought the style back for this winter. This cap is fully reversible with one side crafted from fuzzy sherpa and the other side from polyester.

Carhartt WIP Alberta Cap

Alberta Cap $90 Carhartt WIP Buy at Highsnobiety

Thanks to its workwear roots, everything Carhartt WIP creates has a strong focus on functionality. The reversible Alberta Cap comes with water-repellent fabric on one side for dryness and a textured pile on the other side for warmth.

Kangol Trapper Hat

Take a walk on the wild side with this faux fur Trapper Hat from Kangol. The huge hat looks too fluffy to ever get cold in.

Converse x A-COLD-WALL* Baseball Hat

Baseball Hat $50 Converse x A-COLD-WALL* Buy at Luisaviaroma

Ear protection? Nah, this baseball cap comes with full-on face protection. Detachable through a button-down closure, the front gaiter makes it a sort of balaclava and hat hybrid.

The Trilogy Tapes Fleece Diamond Cap

TTT Fleece Diamond Cap $56 THE TRILOGY TAPES Buy at DSM London

A record label and streetwear brand, The Trilogy Tapes is run by Will Bankhead, the artist behind iconic record sleeves released by the label Mo Wax and who has worked with Palace Skateboards since the early days. This hat from the brand comes in a warm fleece fabric with its logo featured front and center.

Arc'teryx Proton Hat

Being such a functional style of hat, outdoor brands have naturally got a wide selection of ear-warming caps. This one from Arc'teryx is made to be breathable, weather-resistant, and insulated to protect against whatever the outdoors throws at you.

RAINS Vardo Trapper Cap

Vardo Trapper Cap $70 RAINS Buy at Highsnobiety

Made from the brand's signature waterproof nylon, this hat from RAINS is also lined with soft microfleece and a heavier bonded fleece around the ears — keeping parts of your face that a cap normally can't reach extra warm.

C.P. Company Chrome-R Neck Flap Cap

Chrome-R Neck Flap Cap $165 C.P. Company Buy at ssense

Almost resembling a knight helmet with its tailing neck protection, this cap from C.P. Company is made to battle against the elements. The hat comes in garment-dyed recycled nylon that's both water- and windproof.

and wander CORDURA 3L Boa Flat Cap

CORDURA 3L Boa Flat Cap $175 and wander Buy at Highsnobiety

As you would expect from an outdoor brand as well-renowned as and wander, this hat forefronts utility. The cap is made from Cordura fabric which is both waterproof and anti-abrasion while the insides of the ear flaps are made from fluffy faux fur.

Snow Peak FR Flight Cap

FR Flight Cap $99 Snow Peak Buy at Slam Jam

Some of the most functional gear has roots in military wear and the flight cap is no different. Snow Peak's take on the pilot hat not only has a waterproof outer layer but is also fire-resistant to protect against almost all of the five elements.

Acne Studios Hat With Ear Flaps

Hat With Ear Flaps $210 Acne Studios Buy at Highsnobiety

Breaking up all the winterized caps, this knitted hat from Acne Studios comes in soft alpaca-blend fabric for warmth. Those who grew up in the UK will understand what I mean by saying it's a high-fashion version of the Dappy hat.

Engineered Garments Hunter's Flat Cap

Hunter's Flat Cap $155 Engineered Garments Buy at ssense

Typical for Engineered Garments, this Hunter's Cap reworks a classic piece of outdoor wear. The practical piece of headwear comes in felted flannel with a satin lining.

