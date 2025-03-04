Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Patta x AVIREX: Two Legends of Streetwear Take On a Legendary Leather

Written by Tom Barker in Style
Patta
Patta and AVIREX are two brands with big milestones to celebrate. Patta is fresh from honouring 20 years at the forefront of Dutch streetwear, while Avirex is entering its 50th year in business.

In the fleeting world of fashion, those kinds of numbers are something to be respected and celebrated, which is what AVIREX and Patta are doing with a limited-edition leather jacket.

The AVIREX Icon jacket, a classic leather bomber jacket that became a Hip-Hop staple in the ‘90s and early naughts, is given a new color-blocked look in collaboration with Patta.

Yellow stripes run down both sleeves on the black jacket while the back is split into two parts — one half white, one half black — with “PATTA 4 ALL” leather inscription positioned in between a Patta crest.

And Patta’s customizations continue onto the inside: The lining of the jacket showcases 20 years of Patta artwork, charting its two-decade-long history. 

Available exclusively from the Patta website, this jacket arrives online on March 7. 

Last year, Patta's 20th year in operation, saw some notable collaborations released by the brand: it brought back one of its most sought-after sneakers and linked up with old friends. This year, Patta keeps its foot on the gas, bringing a new (and highly esteemed) collaborator onto its roster.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
