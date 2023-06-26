12 Best Dutch Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know In 2023

It was only a matter of time until Dutch clothing brands and Dutch fashion as a whole got their due recognition on the world stage. Hailing from a land and culture that, despite being relatively small and often insular in its demeanour, has been always associated with a forward-thinking mindset able to stay ahead of the trends in pop culture and the arts.

In particular, what distinguishes Dutch clothing brands from other countries is their inherent capacity to construct entire worlds around their projects, where products are merely a facet of their brand identities. Getting your hands on some items from Dutch brands means more than just a style statement, it symbolises a sense of belonging to a community of like-minded individuals.

A lot of Dutch fashion brands are pushing boundaries, redefining conventional perceptions of luxury, and shaping a fresh model of what a contemporary luxury business looks like for today's shopper. A model that embraces complete transparency, and prioritizes a digital-first approach. Most importantly, they're attentive — both to each other and their consumers. By doing so, the Dutch are currently altering the longstanding framework of luxury, causing their brands to reverberate with a new breed of enthusiasts globally, who nowadays anticipate brands to be more than just mere purveyors of tangible products.

With that in mind, here’s a guide to some of the best Dutch clothing brands that all Highsnobiety readers should know about. For the already familiar, it’s a chance to reflect on the best of the best. For those less informed, the door’s about to open to a whole other level of style.

Shop the best Dutch clothing brands of 2023.

Patta

What was once a small Amsterdam-based boutique Patta has transformed into an emerging streetwear giant with a long list of collaborations to boast. Whether enlisting the queen herself Erykah Badu for their Four Leaf Clover campaign with Converse or teaming up with Tommy Hilfiger to pay tribute to their hip-hop-inspired roots, Patta is carving out a lane of its own.

Featuring some of the best knitwear in the game, their clothing have bold graphics, captivating color combinations, and an unmistakable streetwear edge. Patta celebrates the raw energy of urban life, inviting you to make a statement and express your individuality through fashion.

G-Star

Since 1989, G-Star's philosophy has always been "Just the Product." This purposeful approach has led the Dutch brand to many denim "firsts": the introduction of "luxury denim for the streets," fusing high-end craftsmanship with street level edge to create a new denim industry; the positioning of raw, untreated denim as a wearable and desirable material.

G-Star RAW has also promoted the inherent beauty of denim by creating washes and treatments that enhance its unique characteristics and qualities. Today's sophisticated palette of washes represents a complete life story, from raw, unwashed denim to deep indigo dyed to extreme bleached, with treatments adding multiple gradations of wear to create distinctive, textured garments with soul.

Scotch & Soda

By far one of the most established Dutch clothing brands to date, Scotch & Soda thrives on the allure of hidden treasures. A style journey that marries nostalgia with contemporary flair, brought to life by the spirited streets of Amsterdam.

Inspired by global cultures, this eclectic brand artfully curates a range of fashion that exudes both comfort and character. Impeccable fabrics, intricate details, and captivating patterns are the hallmarks of Scotch & Soda's collections, paying homage to their unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and creativity. From laid-back essentials to captivating statement pieces, their clothing celebrates the joy of self-expression, merging playfulness with refined taste.

Suit Supply

With a reverence for tradition and an eye for contemporary design, this Dutch brand offers an array of tailored garments that radiate confidence and style. Versatile and enduring, Suit Supply's collections cater to every occasion, from classic formalwear to effortlessly refined casual ensembles.

Their commitment to exceptional fabrics and precise cuts ensures that each piece is a testament to elegance and sophistication.

Filling Pieces

Filling Pieces is the epitome of avant-garde footwear, where streetwear meets high fashion in a memorable fusion of style and innovation. Pushing boundaries and challenging norms, this Amsterdam-based brand approaches shoe design with an architect's eye.

Each pair of Filling Pieces sneakers is a masterpiece of unconventional silhouettes, and meticulous craftsmanship. Comfort and aesthetics intertwine flawlessly, creating a bold statement of individuality.

In 2018 Filling Pieces launched ther first ready to wear collection, ultimately pushing their boundaries from a footwear brand to an all-around fashion brand with a strong sense of community and loyalty to its roots.

Daily Paper

Amsterdam, streetwear, and fashion is synonymous with the brand Daily Paper. The vibrant fashion brand that intertwines African heritage with contemporary street style is the leading Dutch streetwear brand bringing a kaleidoscope of cultural influences and celebrating the beauty of diversity.

With Dutch and African roots, Daily Paper creates clothing that blends bold prints, vibrant colors, and unique patterns. Their own collections, and timely collabs with the likes of Souvenir, J. Cole’s Dreamville and Ajax to just name a few, exude confidence and individuality, maintaining a refined and modern aesthetic. From graphic tees to statement outerwear and accessories, Daily Paper invites you to express yourself freely.

United Nude

United Nude is where architectural design meets cutting-edge footwear, resulting in visually captivating shoes that defy convention.

Founded by a collaboration between the architect Rem D. Koolhaas and shoemaker Galahad Clark in 2003, this pioneering brand redefines the art of shoe design. United Nude's avant-garde collections showcase extraordinary silhouettes, unexpected materials, and a fusion of art and functionality.

Each pair of shoes is a bold statement, blending fashion-forward design with comfortable wearability that makes the brand stand out not only in The Netherlands but worldwide.

Bonne Suits

Bonne Suits is the brainchild of Amsterdam-based stylist Bonne Reijn. The Dutch-native created the workwear-inspired outfits after noticing a gap in the market for a casual suit that can also be worn for almost any occasion. The ethos behind Bonne Suits is to create long-lasting, quality garments you can wear no matter your gender, size, age or social expectation.

Going against industry expectations, Bonne Suits is a brand that doesn't churn out new ideas every season. Rather, they focus on steadily producing redesigned versions of the double-breasted jacket and slim cut trousers that are the brand’s go-to items.

Bonne Suits' collections feature clean lines, tailored cuts, and a carefully curated color palette that captures a sense of timeless elegance. By focusing on essential pieces, Bonne Suits crafts a wardrobe that effortlessly blends versatility and modernity.

Got to love their stairway shoots in front of their Amsterdam studio!

BYBORRE

Established in Amsterdam in 2010, BYBORRE has been at the forefront of redefining the knitwear landscape. As a textile innovation studio, its collections combine function and technical beauty through meticulously crafted knitwear. The brand's ethos lies in valuing the journey of creation as much as the final product.

BYBORRE continually innovates with fresh materials and knitting methodologies, ensuring every new collection packs a punch and never ceases to weave together tradition, technology, and sustainability. Driven by a passion for pushing the boundaries of fabric construction, this brand delivers garments that captivate both the eye and the touch.

BYBORRE's collections are an exploration of texture, pattern, and function, resulting in pieces that are as visually striking as they are comfortable.

Olaf Hussein

Based in Amsterdam, Olaf Hussein is an enthusiastic designer who aims to merge time-honored styles with modern shapes, focusing on high-quality denim. The brand's ethos centers around subtle luxury and refined simplicity. Emphasizing 'clean' and 'simple' aesthetics, the brand places a high priority on design, quality, and fit. Guided by this vision, the youthful designer aspires to encapsulate a classic appeal infused with a contemporary spirit.

It’s a dutch brand constantly inspired by the vibrant spirit of Amsterdam.

From elevated essentials to statement pieces, their designs exude effortless cool.

Pop Trading Company

Pop Trading Company captures the soul of skateboard culture and translates it into elevated streetwear that radiates the true essence of Dutch fashion authenticity. Originating from Amsterdam's vibrant skate scene, this brand infuses their collections with the energy and creativity of the subculture.

Pop Trading Company's clothing combines functionality with contemporary design, embracing a refined aesthetic while honoring their skateboarding roots. From graphic tees to functional outerwear, their pieces reflect a sense of effortless style that resonates with skaters and fashion enthusiasts alike.

The future is bright for them!

Kassl Editions

KASSL Editions, founded in 2018, was inspired by a traditional fisherman's coat that sparked a vision for a gender-neutral, durable outerwear brand committed to quality. Amidst an era of overproduction, KASSL Editions established its production in Kassel, Germany, using the same facilities that produce near-indestructible wear for the German fire brigade.

While preserving the essence of the original coats, seasonal collections have evolved aesthetically, with iconic pieces like the Original trench coat in unique materials.

The brand has expanded into accessories, including the recognizable Pillow bags made from production offcuts and selected homewares, such as the Pillow sofa. KASSL Editions remains defined by its exceptional cuts, catering to all styles, generations, and genders.

If we left you craving for more, make sure to check out our list of the best German, Italian and Japanese brands.