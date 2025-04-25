Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Two Community-Focused Streetwear Labels Are Better Than One

Written by Tom Barker in Style
Patta
Patta, the Dutch streetwear OG, is slowly planting its roots in Lagos. 

The brand has recently opened a store in the sprawling Nigerian city and has consistently shown up at Homecoming: A yearly festival-cum-cultural platform and gathering place for all of Lagos’ creative scene. 

This year, the festival included the debut launch of Nike x Slawn in Africa, performances spotlighting Africa’s musical spectrum (including artists such as Davido, Odunsi The Engine, and ODUMODUBLVCK), and Patta linking up with WafflesnCream (WAF). 

WAF, a streetwear label at the center of Lagos’ skateboarding scene, created a capsule collection with Patta consisting of muay thai shorts featuring the Nigerian coat of arms and the Nigerian eagle.

Plus, there is a graphic T-shirt to compliment the legwear, highlighting the phrase “two heads are better than one.”

Initially only available at Homecoming, the capsule collection will be available from April 25 via Patta’s website and stores. 

"We got introduced to Nigeria through Grace [Ladoja] and the Homecoming crew," Patta co-founder Edson Sabajo told Highsnobiety last year. Now, it’s increasingly becoming a big voice in the city’s expanding creative scene. This capsule collection is just one chapter of the Patta in Lagos story. 

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
