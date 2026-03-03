Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Patta's Nike Air Max 1 Is Still the Wave

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Patta
There's riding the wave, and then there is being the wave. Patta's Air Max 1 "Wave" sneaker is the latter. 

Amsterdam streetwear brand Patta first collaborated with Nike's premier Air Max sneaker back in 2021, and now, to celebrate five years of collaborative partnership, Nike and Patta present another "Wave" Air Max 1 sneaker.

This time the sneaker comes in a "Hyper Crimson" colorway, which features fire red “waves” throughout the upper with gray accents and a black Swoosh to top it all off.

Leather overlays give the Air Max 1 a layer of chicness that's counterbalanced by the sneaker's signature air unit and classic rubber outsole.

Even though Patta has been collaborating with Nike for the better part of two decades, the Air Max 1 holds a special place in the Patta archive as you can tell from the several other Patta Air Max 1 sneakers out there, including an equally wavy turquoise sneaker.

Even though this fiery Air Max 1 sneaker is technically new, it still lands as a return to form for the brand. The Air Max and Patta go way back.

Attention to detail is one thing Patta doesn't mess around with. Case in point? For its Spring/Summer 2026 collection, the brand doubled down on clever details like embroidered leather jackets and houndstooth polos layered under houndstooth knits. Big or small, Patta pays attention.

Naturally, the "Wave" Air Max sneaker is no exception. Each pair of Wave Air Max 1's comes with a Surinamese bracelet, a nod to the brand's South American roots that comes with all of the brand's Nike Air Max 1 Wave sneakers — a special touch for a special sneaker.

Additionally, this Air Max 1 sneaker, soon available on the Nike website for $150, is accompanied by a black bomber jacket with Patta written across the front and a matching T-shirt, so you can get a full Patta fit off.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
