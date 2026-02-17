Nike Dressed Its Techiest Air Max In Gorgeous Paisley Bandanas

As Air Max Day rolls around for another year, Nike is already gearing up to celebrate in style. The Nike Air Max 95 Paisley Bandana is turning heads and marking calendars.

One of the Swoosh’s most iconic silhouettes, the Nike Air Max 95 has seen increased attention lately, with the new Big Bubble iteration earning fire new colorways on a weekly basis.

From the eye-poppingly bright summer smash Air Max 95 Olympic to the much more toned-down Air Max 95 Baroque Brown, we’ve been treated to the full range of the silhouette in 2026.

But the Nike Air Max 95 Paisley Bandana does something ever-so-slightly different, and it’s what’s really piqued our interest this time. It blends the old with the new, nodding to the shoe’s heritage while reinventing at the same time.

While the inimitable layered upper gets a brand new treatment with paisley bandanas in varied hues, there’s one detail that stands out as a marker of an iconic history: the Neon hits to the lacing eyelets, Air Max bubbles, and Swoosh.

Albeit slightly out of kilter with the bandana upper, these neon accents are the kind of subtle detail that gets the blood pumping for sneakerheads.

We’ve got no doubt that these details have been kept to honor Air Max Day, when collectors look back at one of the footwear world’s most famous dynasties.

