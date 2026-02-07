In Chocolatey Leather, These Bubble-Soled Nikes Prove They Scrub Up Nicely

Nike’s Air Max family is always growing. While the newest additions don’t generally garner the same attention as the icons like the Air Max 1, 90, or 95, all it takes is one great colorway for a model to get some time in the spotlight.

With a smooth new Baroque Brown leather makeover, the Nike Air Max DN8 has raised its profile considerably.

Known for its super sporty aesthetic, the Air Max DN8 features Air bubble the full length of the sole unit as well as an undulating, layered upper that mimics the dynamism of the sole unit.

But the upper of the shoe is usually dressed in lightweight mesh or canvas, in line with the design’s performance tooling. Now, however, we’re being treated to a very classy Baroque Brown leather iteration to prove the shoe’s range.

The Nike Air Max DN8 Baroque Brown/Coconut Milk dropped in tandem with an Air Max 95 Big Bubble in the same chocolatey colorway.

Together, they represent a new era of Air Max. While the 95 has long been a leading silhouette in the lineup, its new Big Bubble version has brought new energy to the design.

Likewise, the refreshing novelty of the Air Max DN8 deserves more airtime, so it’s encouraging to see that it’s being chosen for more adventurous and luxe editions like the Baroque Brown/Coconut Milk drop.

