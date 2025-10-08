Marseille Gets Familiar With Patta x Nike Air

When Patta says Get Familiar, they mean it. Last weekend, the Amsterdam label touched down in the south of France to launch the Patta x Air Max DN8, a global six-colorway release that’s hitting cities one by one. But before the official EMEA launch of the Black DN8 on October 10th, Marseille got a head start —and a proper celebration.

The weekend started Friday afternoon with the Patta Running Team leading a 5K through Marseille’s streets, joined by locals who laced up and ran through the city’s sunlit chaos. The route wrapped at (Deep) Coffee Roastery, where everyone caught their breath over snacks, cold drinks, and some post-run chatter. Saturday was all about the sneaker drop: at Marseille’s top sneakerhead destination Saison, the shelves were stacked with the new Air Max DN8 lineup. The Peach and Volt designs shined as Marseille exclusives, and shoppers were granted early access to the Black/Silver Metallic DN8, dropping globally on October 10th. To top it off, there were exclusive Patta tees floating around (because if you’re gonna Get Familiar, you might as well look the part).

Oroko Radio, a not-for-profit underground station that typically broadcasts out of Ghana, set up live from the space, curating sound and conversation with a panel, bringing together Marseille food staples Illias from Cornbread and chef Laurene De Souza who kept everyone fed all weekend and shared stories about what it means to feed your people, both literally and culturally.

And because Patta knows how to bring the party, the celebration moved to Le Makeda as soon as the sun dipped. DJ Armel Bizzman came down from Paris to keep the crowd going with a hip-hop and R&B set, and the girls of AK Soundsystem brought their mix of soul, dance, and afrobeats. Hot on the heels of those fire sets, rapper and hometown hero Stebanreel took to the stage and whipped everyone into a frenzy with some French trap.

The whole activation revolved around “Get Familiar,” Patta’s ongoing mantra that’s an invitation to show up, connect, and move with your people. Whether it’s through running, eating, dancing, or just hanging out, the message was clear: familiarity builds community.