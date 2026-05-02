Nike’s Gorgeously Teched-Out Dad Shoe Epitomizes Summer Freshness

Nike’s array of dad shoe models is vast and long. Now, it’s even longer, and this one isn’t about to hide in the shadows.

The Air Max Moto 2K is what happens when turn-of-the-millennium running shoes get a 2026 attitude adjustment.

Nostalgic, but never stuck in the past, the Moto 2K comes stacked with metallic hits and a riot of color, gradient sunset oranges and pinks surround the upper, delivering the kind of palette that’s impossible to ignore, but somehow just works (for the warmer months anyway.)

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The top half is all about depth, synthetic leather and textiles layered for a look that’s more flashy than gym attire. Max Air cushioning keeps things plush, but not squishy, built for moving, not loafing. The rubber outsole is classic Nike: grippy, durable, and just about ready for whatever the day throws at you.

This isn’t a dad shoe chasing approval. Nike knows there’s already enough of them. The Moto 2K is for anyone who likes a little chaos with their comfort and believes nostalgia looks best with a twist.

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Nike’s latest proves that sometimes, just sometimes, loud is exactly the point.

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