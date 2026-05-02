Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Gorgeously Teched-Out Dad Shoe Epitomizes Summer Freshness

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Nike’s array of dad shoe models is vast and long. Now, it’s even longer, and this one isn’t about to hide in the shadows.

The Air Max Moto 2K is what happens when turn-of-the-millennium running shoes get a 2026 attitude adjustment. 

shop nike Air Max Moto 2K

Nostalgic, but never stuck in the past, the Moto 2K comes stacked with metallic hits and a riot of color, gradient sunset oranges and pinks surround the upper, delivering the kind of palette that’s impossible to ignore, but somehow just works (for the warmer months anyway.)

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike
1 / 3

The top half is all about depth, synthetic leather and textiles layered for a look that’s more flashy than gym attire. Max Air cushioning keeps things plush, but not squishy, built for moving, not loafing. The rubber outsole is classic Nike: grippy, durable, and just about ready for whatever the day throws at you.

This isn’t a dad shoe chasing approval. Nike knows there’s already enough of them. The Moto 2K is for anyone who likes a little chaos with their comfort and believes nostalgia looks best with a twist. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Nike’s latest proves that sometimes, just sometimes, loud is exactly the point.

shop Nike
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's New Crisp Skate Shoe Is Too Clean for the Skate Park
  • A Pink Nike Air Max So Good, It Shines on Its Own
  • The World's Best Dad Shoe Is a Crispy-Clean Air Jordan
  • Nike’s Craziest Flyknit Sneaker Helps You Lock In
What To Read Next
  • From Nike to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Nike's Oldest Sneaker Gets Better with Every Orbit
  • New Balance’s Berry-Flavored Dad Sneaker Is Freaky & Fruity
  • The Cartier Crash Hype Cycle is Immune to Crashouts
  • Stella McCartney's Crazy Stylish adidas Runner Is a Repeat Flexer
  • Nike's Very Colorful Jordan Sneaker Is Proudly Team Brazil
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now