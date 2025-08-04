Treasures From Trash: (Nearly) Circular Furniture

At Potato Head, there is basically no such thing as waste. The Bali-based creative village (counted among the 50 best hotels in the world) has a policy of creating treasure from trash.

An impressive 99.5% of Potato Head’s waste, from food to bedding, is recycled. It’s a sizeable figure, and to make it possible, you have to get creative in the ways you reuse excess scrap. This is where furniture maker Max Lamb steps in.

A regular Potato Head collaborator, Lamb has previously worked with the thrifty hotel and resort to design eco-conscious goods. Now, the duo's heading up an entire homeware diffusion line.

Available alongside other Potato Head products, such as its clothing line headed by Snow Peak’s ex-creative director, Wasted Collection 001 by Max Lamb is the debut of this new project.

The drop makes previous creations from the duo available for everyone.

A $559 flat pack plastic chair is an evolution of those Lamb previously made for Potato Head’s hotel rooms, crafted from 833 recycled bottle caps, gallon caps, and toothpaste tubes. Plus, the chair’s offcuts are crafted into everything from hand mirrors to napkin rings, their ground-up and recycled matter creating a spotty multi-colored pattern.

Repurposing old plastic for chairs is classic Max Lamb, the designer regularly creates these kinds of seats. But there are also some more unexpected home goods and unconventional forms of recycling in Collection 001.

Old cooking oil from the creative village’s restaurant, for instance, is being transformed into artisan-made candles housed in a recycled glass shell. Old damaged bedsheets are also reclaimed, making for naturally-dyed bags, coasters, and throw blankets.

From chairs to ceramic bowls, napkins to toothbrush holders, this wide range of home goods is available now from the Potato Head shop.

