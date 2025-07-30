Of Course, Prada's Take on the Most Ordinary Bag Is Anything But (EXCLUSIVE)

Is any bag more ordinary than the duffel? This hunk of leather, affixed to two straps, has hardly evolved since its conception in 17th century Belgium because it hasn't had to: these bags exist for their size, not their substance.

Prada, of course, offers both.

Prada's version of the leather duffel is only recognizable as such due to its name and form. The actual bag itself is worlds apart.

This modern reconsideration of the ultimate travel bag is an intentional reflection of the Milanese house's origin story. In a release commemorating this redesigned duffel, debuted as part of Prada's "Days of Summer" offering, Prada called back to founder Mario Prada, who had the foresight to mark his trunks with what would become Prada's symbole, or triangle logo.

Available on Prada's website for $5,400, the new Prada duffel also wears a small metal symbole as its sole commercial acknowledgment.

Everything else about the bag is decidedly not.

In making-of imagery shared with Highsnobiety, Prada reveals the painstaking process of assembling its new duffel, wherein every step is patiently pursued by one of the maison's artisans. From sketch to shape to sculpt to stitch, every facet of the duffel upholds the historic handcraft that's been at the heart of the house since Mario and brother Martino began assembling Prada trunks in 1913.

Even the leather from which it's shaped is subtly specific, taking its form from plush calf leather individually grained to resemble deerskin — none of the delicacy, all of the unique scarring that renders each piece distinct.

That the end result is so driven by material, so indifferent to the notion of conspicuous consumption, only underlines Prada's purpose. Save for the symbole, the duffel is bereft of extraneous branding, monogram, pattern, print, or applique. Prada's focus is as always, on quality alone.

This is a duffel made to be toted. Like all good modern handbags, it's intended to be used and loved and improved with age.

Hardly the flashiest Prada innovation or the one the most crossover potential, the duffel is nevertheless one of the truest, a purpose-driven product made better through thoughtful reconsideration.

