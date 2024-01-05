Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Why Is Prada So Good Right Now?

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

When I say that Prada is really good right now, you may read into that as meaning that Prada wasn't good before. That would be incorrect because Prada has always been really good, it's just that right now, Prada is really good.

It's not like much changed at the brand, either, it's more that the world has shifted around Prada and recognized that its current output is particularly excellent, neatly demonstrated by the Prada Spring/Summer 2024 menswear campaign.

Not that prior Prada campaigns starring household names like Tom Holland and Frank Ocean weren't evidence enough but the SS24 campaign feels particularly salient.

It does indeed star influential young stars like Harris Dickinson, Troye Sivan, and Kelvin Harrison Jr., but Prada's imagery highlights more than handsome faces: the emphasis is on real clothes.

1 / 1
Prada / Willy Vanderperre

Authenticity is the name of the game and few luxury labels do authenticity as well as Prada. Luxury these days is all about sincerity, people wearing clothes organically (or at least making it look that way).

Similarly, you wouldn't expect creative directors Miuccia Prada or Raf Simons to make a big deal about how exciting their product is.

But Prada is still everywhere, because everyone genuinely wants to wear it.

The luxury label's pouch-strapped shoulder bags and Monolith boots are as ubiquitous as their imitators. Prada's material experiments alone set off trends and that's to say nothing of industry-shaping sibling label Miu Miu.

Confident in the strength of its triangle logo, Prada has even begun producing clothes solitarily branded with the shape itself, because that alone is clearly enough to sell clothes (a current-season $3,900 cashmere cardigan emblazoned as such has sold out online).

But it's not the logo alone that's solidified Prada vitality. Wearable luxury has always been the crux of Prada; perhaps more than any of its high-end peers, Prada epitomizes approachable elegance, stuff that's simultaneously indulgent and versatile.

1 / 2
Prada / Willy Vanderperre

Today's Prada menswear perfectly reflects this attitude, as it always has, but today's consumer is finally in a place to also appreciate the brand's inherent earnesty.

"The reason I wear Prada is not just because I like the clothes; it’s also because Miuccia has a mindset that I can relate to," Simons said prior to joining Prada. "You know, there are all these brands in the world today making so many beautiful things... but I don’t want all that shit if the mindset is not what I can relate to."

Look back to Prada's SS24 campaign as proof of the Prada grindset in action: Dickinson wears a generously-cut interpretation of a field shirt, accented with a glossy leather shoulder bag. Exquisite stuff but also hardy stuff. Wearable fancy.

Sivan, meanwhile, wears a loose chore coat faded and distressed as if worn to a worksite for months on end.

1 / 2
Prada / Willy Vanderperre

It's a single piece that's perfectly indicative of today's Prada menswear: familiar, effortless, a riff on the kind of thing that dudes around the world shrug on every day. But it's elevated by a soft lining, a crackled leather collar, thoughtful details that you won't find on any vintage work jacket (and certainly not to Prada's level of quality).

Prada feels essential because folks are craving a genuine connection with the stuff they buy. It's a sort of evolution from quiet luxury, where the focus is on expressing oneself through shapes, textures, feelings, and garments themselves, rather than big branding (see: Prada's logoless logo).

Think of it as "patient luxury," in that Prada's clothes aren't hurriedly chasing this trend or that trend, desperate for approval. Its fine wares will always be there, patiently awaiting the moment that the zeitgeist returns to their way of thinking.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Rusta 2.0 Puffer Jacket
The North Face
$285
Image on Highsnobiety
Jet Cargo Pant
Carhartt WIP
$140
Image on Highsnobiety
M 991 WTR
New Balance
$230
Image on Highsnobiety
Jake SilbertDirector of News
Jake Silbert is Highsnobiety's Director of News. He has over a half-decade of experience overseeing for fashion and culture publications, leading editorial teams, and ideating content for magazines. Jake previously lived in Japan, following a multi-year obsession with Japanese fashion, food, and architecture, before moving back to America to begin a career as a writer and editor. At Highsnobiety, Jake frequently explores disparate subjects like the [style of old people](https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/elderly-style-trend/), the [rebranding of Tory Burch](https://https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/tory-burch-brand-reinvention/), and the [Louis Vuitton collection](https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/virgil-abloh-nigo-interview/) ideated by NIGO and the late Virgil Abloh. Sometimes Jake covers subjects, like [Supreme's waning relevance](https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/supreme-dead/), that incites wider discussion among even people who haven't read the articles. Previously, Jake pitched, wrote, and edited content for a handful of burgeoning digital publications, even drafting long thinkpieces for social media simply for the sake of spreading the good word of good clothing. That's what it all comes back to for Jake: good clothing. Jake lives in New York, where he's perpetually hunting the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like an elderly person. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, artisanal clothing, 'Simpsons' podcasts, 'Dark Souls' speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, summer weather.
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Fear & Loafing: Our Favorite Loafers
    • Style
  • mid-season sales
    The Best Mid-Season Sales Happening Right Now
    • Style
  • Gum Sole Sneaker
    These Are the Best Gum Sole Sneakers to Shop Right Now
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    A Brief Lesson in Grade-A Back to School Shoes
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Prada Was Plotting Makeup & Skincare All Along
    • Beauty
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • air jordan 1 low '85 metallic navy
    The Jordan 1 Low "Metallic Navy" Is Back & Shiny as Ever
    • Sneakers
  • JW Anderson canary bird clutch
    It's a Canary! A New JW Anderson Bird Clutch Has Hatched
    • Style
  • Prada's Spring/Summer 2024 menswear collection, modeled by Troye Sivan and Kelvin Harrison, Jr
    Why Is Prada So Good Right Now?
    • Style
  • Pharrell's Spring/Summer 2024 Louis Vuitton menswear collection
    All the Best (& Wildest) Stuff From Pharrell's First LV Drop
    • Style
  • Rolex's Vienna Philharmonic Day-Date 36 watch, released in January 2024
    Rolex Quietly Kicked Off 2024 With a Gorgeous, One-Off Day-Date
    • Watches
  • mocktails
    Hangovers Are Out. Mocktails Are In. (Just Don’t Call Them Mocktails.)
    • Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023