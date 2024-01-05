Why Is Prada So Good Right Now?

When I say that Prada is really good right now, you may read into that as meaning that Prada wasn't good before. That would be incorrect because Prada has always been really good, it's just that right now, Prada is really good.

It's not like much changed at the brand, either, it's more that the world has shifted around Prada and recognized that its current output is particularly excellent, neatly demonstrated by the Prada Spring/Summer 2024 menswear campaign.

Not that prior Prada campaigns starring household names like Tom Holland and Frank Ocean weren't evidence enough but the SS24 campaign feels particularly salient.

It does indeed star influential young stars like Harris Dickinson, Troye Sivan, and Kelvin Harrison Jr., but Prada's imagery highlights more than handsome faces: the emphasis is on real clothes.

1 / 1 Prada / Willy Vanderperre

Authenticity is the name of the game and few luxury labels do authenticity as well as Prada. Luxury these days is all about sincerity, people wearing clothes organically (or at least making it look that way).

Similarly, you wouldn't expect creative directors Miuccia Prada or Raf Simons to make a big deal about how exciting their product is.

But Prada is still everywhere, because everyone genuinely wants to wear it.

The luxury label's pouch-strapped shoulder bags and Monolith boots are as ubiquitous as their imitators. Prada's material experiments alone set off trends and that's to say nothing of industry-shaping sibling label Miu Miu.

Confident in the strength of its triangle logo, Prada has even begun producing clothes solitarily branded with the shape itself, because that alone is clearly enough to sell clothes (a current-season $3,900 cashmere cardigan emblazoned as such has sold out online).

But it's not the logo alone that's solidified Prada vitality. Wearable luxury has always been the crux of Prada; perhaps more than any of its high-end peers, Prada epitomizes approachable elegance, stuff that's simultaneously indulgent and versatile.

1 / 2 Prada / Willy Vanderperre

Today's Prada menswear perfectly reflects this attitude, as it always has, but today's consumer is finally in a place to also appreciate the brand's inherent earnesty.

"The reason I wear Prada is not just because I like the clothes; it’s also because Miuccia has a mindset that I can relate to," Simons said prior to joining Prada. "You know, there are all these brands in the world today making so many beautiful things... but I don’t want all that shit if the mindset is not what I can relate to."

Look back to Prada's SS24 campaign as proof of the Prada grindset in action: Dickinson wears a generously-cut interpretation of a field shirt, accented with a glossy leather shoulder bag. Exquisite stuff but also hardy stuff. Wearable fancy.

Sivan, meanwhile, wears a loose chore coat faded and distressed as if worn to a worksite for months on end.

1 / 2 Prada / Willy Vanderperre

It's a single piece that's perfectly indicative of today's Prada menswear: familiar, effortless, a riff on the kind of thing that dudes around the world shrug on every day. But it's elevated by a soft lining, a crackled leather collar, thoughtful details that you won't find on any vintage work jacket (and certainly not to Prada's level of quality).

Prada feels essential because folks are craving a genuine connection with the stuff they buy. It's a sort of evolution from quiet luxury, where the focus is on expressing oneself through shapes, textures, feelings, and garments themselves, rather than big branding (see: Prada's logoless logo).

Think of it as "patient luxury," in that Prada's clothes aren't hurriedly chasing this trend or that trend, desperate for approval. Its fine wares will always be there, patiently awaiting the moment that the zeitgeist returns to their way of thinking.