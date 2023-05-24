Sign up to never miss a drop
Mexico City's Newest Sneaker Store Puts Architecture First

in SneakersWords By Sam Cole
Sneakers. It's a far different world from what it once was. From the days of camping overnight to ensure you're one of the first in line for a chance to purchase your grails on release day to meet-ups for cash and swaps, to the now, where the resale market dominates, physical resell retail experiences have become ever more engrained in the culture.

Over in Mexico City, the sneaker landscape is expanding and evolving with the arrival of a new store led by architecture.

The new space nestled into the heart of the Mexican capital is the creation of Presentedby. Having established bases across the globe, namely in London, Paris, Dubai, Doha, and Riyadh, the sneaker and streetwear resale store sets its roots in North America.

Between each of these physical spaces, there's a commonality; beyond the product stocked, architecture has been carefully considered to build immersive experiences, seeing the sneakers take on somewhat of a decorative attribute.

The result is a space that walks the line between exhibition and retail space, thanks to the architectural design of External Reference.

Dubbed the "Pincave," the space pulls references from the local region's cultural symbolism, giving depth to the multi-dimensional feel of the space.

Settled in Polanco, Mexico City, the latest evolution of Mexico's sneaker cultural landscape is open to the public now.

