Supreme’s New Shoe Has an Actual Job History

Finally, a shoe collab flipping the script on the phrase “going postal.” For the latest chapter in Supreme and Dr. Martens’ decade-long partnership, the duo has devised the Postal Supreme, a four-eyelet shoe built from the sole up exclusively for the world’s most famous streetwear label. It's a bold move by Supreme to swap out its usual summer sneaker drops for a shoe made for mail carriers — though sneaker drops are surely still on the menu — sending a clear signal that menswear's appetite for more mature products is the new normal.

The Postal Supreme blends the DNA of both brands but obviously leans heavy on Dr. Martens’ legacy, its shape informed by a beefy leather upper and grippy rubber sole. Supreme's most overt contribution is to revive its preferred snakeskin pattern with a debossed upper that'd be a real flex for the average DHL deliveryman (it's also available in far quieter smooth black leather).

All these ingredients add up to one supremely wearable shoe that serves as a solid gateway to the working-class origins of postal-worker footwear.

It was Red Wing’s Postman Oxford, designed in the 1950s for American postal service workers, that introduced the world to this sturdy silhouette. As the slogan goes, “rain, snow, sleet or hail, we’ll deliver mail” — or something like that — postal workers needed a shoe that was both comfortable and literally built to last regardless of weather conditions.

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Like all well-made workwear, Red Wing's Postman soon broke free from the usual mail routes and became a menswear favorite over the decades, inspiring many a Reddit thread about the shoe’s ubiquity in places as far-flung as Kumamoto, Japan.

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Less laidback than a loafer, yet more relaxed than a formal Oxford, postman-style shoes have carved out a lane thanks to their utilitarian, comfortable design.

A style more rounded than Red Wing's pointy silhouette has popped up a few times within the Dr. Martens canon as the Hollinborn shoe, but good luck sourcing a pair: the shoemaker produced a Royal Mail variety years ago that was literally made only for British postal workers, and its limited-run 2019 collab with the Japanese brand fragment design can only be found secondhand.

With the Postman Supreme, a new silhouette turns out a fresh take on a Dr. Martens classic. It feels left-field and yet surprisingly of the times because, really, what could be more old money quarter-zip than swapping out your hyped sneakers for a shoe with an actual job history?

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