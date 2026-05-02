This Is What Happens When ASICS' Most Trusted Dad Shoe Gets Weird

ASICS and Kiko Kostadinov aren’t making sneakers for the sake of it, they’re making them for the detail-obsessed.

The UB13-S GEL-SD LYTE is technical running heritage, but way more conceptual. Who else is riffing on eggshells and moonlit gradients?

This pair ditches the ordinary for a “Black Coffee/Midnight” palette that feels more “art school after dark” than anything you’d see at the track.

The upper goes full sculpture: shell-like layers inspired by the fragile-meets-strong energy of an egg (seriously), with gradients that nod to deep-sea vibes. There’s depth here, literally and figuratively.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Underfoot, in true ASICS style, the sole keeps things bouncy and light, so you’re good whether you’re pounding pavements or just posted up in line. The whole thing feels progressive, but not in a “look at me” way, more like “if you know, you know.”

The UB13-S GEL-SD LYTE isn’t about nostalgia or hype. It’s for anyone who wants their sneakers to like the real deal. With its muted hues and layers to spare, this sneaker is as mystical as it is wearable.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The UB13-S GEL-SD LYTE is available for $190 on ASICS' website.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.