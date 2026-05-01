Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas’ Slickest Slipper Sneaker Strikes Gold

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

And for the adidas Taekwondo's next trick? It will turn into an insanely good-looking F50 hybrid.

The adidas Taekwondo F50 effortlessly marries the wavy design of 2006's F50 cleats with the classic flat look of the martial arts shoe. The results are a hybrid model so good that it doesn't even look hybridized. The Taekwondo F50 feels very natural.

Shop adidas Taekwondo

After all, the Taekwondo has already shown the world that it can handle other sports, like ballet and soccer. And then there are versions like the Taekwondo Mei Elite, a ballet-coded soccer shoe version which juggles multiple athletic personalities, if you couldn't tell.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And in each of these iterations, the Taekwondo has looked quite good, almost like it was right at home in its soccer uniform and ballet lace-ups. The adidas model's versatility is simply unmatched.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

With F50 versions, the flat-soled sneaker presents an incredibly sleek albeit sporty look, complete with its signature laceless vibe. And in true Taekwondo fashion, it comes in a variety of nice colorways, including a shiny metallic gold.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As we speak, the golden Taekwondo F50 sneaker is now available on Nordstrom's website for $120, alongside a silver pair.

Shop adidas

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Slimmest, Sleekest adidas Sneaker Mutated Into a Fire-Breathing Beast
  • CLOT Made the Perfect Summer Samba
  • adidas’ Simplest Mary Jane Is Far from Basic
  • This Furry, Scaly Samba Is a Beast of Its Own
What To Read Next
  • From Nike to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Nike's Oldest Sneaker Gets Better with Every Orbit
  • New Balance’s Berry-Flavored Dad Sneaker Is Freaky & Fruity
  • The Cartier Crash Hype Cycle is Immune to Crashouts
  • Stella McCartney's Crazy Stylish adidas Runner Is a Repeat Flexer
  • Nike's Very Colorful Jordan Sneaker Is Proudly Team Brazil
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now