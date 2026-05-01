adidas’ Slickest Slipper Sneaker Strikes Gold

And for the adidas Taekwondo's next trick? It will turn into an insanely good-looking F50 hybrid.

The adidas Taekwondo F50 effortlessly marries the wavy design of 2006's F50 cleats with the classic flat look of the martial arts shoe. The results are a hybrid model so good that it doesn't even look hybridized. The Taekwondo F50 feels very natural.

After all, the Taekwondo has already shown the world that it can handle other sports, like ballet and soccer. And then there are versions like the Taekwondo Mei Elite, a ballet-coded soccer shoe version which juggles multiple athletic personalities, if you couldn't tell.

And in each of these iterations, the Taekwondo has looked quite good, almost like it was right at home in its soccer uniform and ballet lace-ups. The adidas model's versatility is simply unmatched.

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With F50 versions, the flat-soled sneaker presents an incredibly sleek albeit sporty look, complete with its signature laceless vibe. And in true Taekwondo fashion, it comes in a variety of nice colorways, including a shiny metallic gold.

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As we speak, the golden Taekwondo F50 sneaker is now available on Nordstrom's website for $120, alongside a silver pair.

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