The PUMA Black Friday Sale Just Started with 50% off

PUMA’s catalog is a timeless display of sportswear expertise. From retro-tinged runners to versatile lifestyle goods, sportswear, and loungewear, the German brand has been doing its thing for more than 70 years and it’s not stopping any time soon. What’s more, for a limited time you can take up to 50 percent off thousands of items in the PUMA Black Friday sale.

Thousands of PUMA sale items sounds like a good thing, but it can be pretty hard to sift through that many pieces, and who’s got an extra three hours to spare right now? So, to save you a bit of time, effort, and stress, Highsnobiety curators have pieced together their top picks from the sale and you can shop them below.

The details

What: Up to 50 percent discount When: For a limited time Code: No code, just click here to shop the sale

Shop our top picks from the PUMA Black Friday sale below.

PUMA Ralph Sampson Lo Rudolf Dassler Legacy Sneakers

PUMA Ralph Sampson Lo Rudolf Dassler Legacy Sneakers $60 Buy at PUMA

PUMA's Ralph Sampson Lo Rudolf Dassler Legacy Sneakers are a trip to the past. The original Dassler logo can be found on the gold loop hanging from the eyelet while Ralph Samson's signature embellishes the side.

PUMA Sky LX Lo Rudolf Dassler Legacy

PUMA Sky LX Lo Rudolf Dassler Legacy $60 Buy at PUMA

In similar vintage style, this pair of Sky LX Lo Sneakers feature the same gold-tone loop. A faded sole unit consolidates the retro feel of this understated pair.

PUMA Roma '68 Vintage Sneakers

PUMA Roma 68 Vintage Sneakers $60 Buy at PUMA

Roll the years back to '68 with the Roma '68s which feature an immaculate white upper with contrasting royal blue PUMA logo which mirrors a midsole insert of the same color.

PUMA x ATTÈMPT Sherpa Jacket

PUMA x ATTÈMPT Sherpa Jacket $60 Buy at PUMA

Attèmpt's debut collaboration with PUMA looks to 'hack the archive', taking on PUMA's signature retro appeal and updating a handful of iconic pieces. This sherpa-bomber hybrid is ideal for the colder months.

PUMA x HELLY HANSEN Tech Jacket

PUMA x HELLY HANSEN Tech Jacket $60 Buy at PUMA

Helly Hansen's outdoor expertise needs no introduction and, in tandem with PUMA, this piece proves it. A pearlescent shell gives this technical jacket a seriously eye-catching aesthetic.

