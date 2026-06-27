PUMA's Signature Slim Sneaker-Turned-Mary-Jane Goes Aqua Marine

The Puma Speedcat was once everywhere, you couldn’t turn a corner without spotting the ultra-slim sneaker. Now, it’s getting a second wind, and in a pretty new form, no less.

Enter the Speedcat Go Sheer.

This time, Puma’s not just leaning into nostalgia, they’re remixing it. The Speedcat Go Sheer brings the same motorsport-inspired lines and impossibly sleek profile, but with a Mary Jane twist that’s straight out of the current sneaker playbook.

Think Samba Mary Jane energy, but run through Puma’s filter, sheer mesh and that instantly recognizable strap.

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It’s playful without being precious and sporty without feeling like a costume. You get all the Y2K energy, minus the try-hard vibes. It’s a summer shoe if there ever was one. Especially in this “fresh water” colorway. It’s wholeheartedly refreshing.

There’s something quietly subversive about taking a sneaker that used to scream “track day” and making it feel at home in a gallery, at brunch, or just stomping around the city.

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Don’t call it a comeback, the Speedcat Go Sheer is proof Puma knows how to keep a classic in rotation, and maybe even outdo the competition at their own game.

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