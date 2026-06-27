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PUMA's Signature Slim Sneaker-Turned-Mary-Jane Goes Aqua Marine

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

The Puma Speedcat was once everywhere, you couldn’t turn a corner without spotting the ultra-slim sneaker. Now, it’s getting a second wind, and in a pretty new form, no less.

Enter the Speedcat Go Sheer.

shop puma speedcat go sheer

This time, Puma’s not just leaning into nostalgia, they’re remixing it. The Speedcat Go Sheer brings the same motorsport-inspired lines and impossibly sleek profile, but with a Mary Jane twist that’s straight out of the current sneaker playbook. 

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Think Samba Mary Jane energy, but run through Puma’s filter, sheer mesh and that instantly recognizable strap. 

Puma
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It’s playful without being precious and sporty without feeling like a costume. You get all the Y2K energy, minus the try-hard vibes. It’s a summer shoe if there ever was one. Especially in this “fresh water” colorway. It’s wholeheartedly refreshing.

There’s something quietly subversive about taking a sneaker that used to scream “track day” and making it feel at home in a gallery, at brunch, or just stomping around the city.

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Don’t call it a comeback, the Speedcat Go Sheer is proof Puma knows how to keep a classic in rotation, and maybe even outdo the competition at their own game. 

shop puma
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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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