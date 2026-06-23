PUMA's Most Classic Sneaker Is a Dapper Vibram-Soled Dress Shoe Now

And just like that, the PUMA Suede became a Vibram-soled dress shoe.

The German sportswear brand has introduced a new version of its mega-classic sneaker, featuring Vibram rubber sole units. And yes, it even has the official yellow stamp to prove it.

Usually, when casual sneakers get the Vibram treatment, they become more rugged. Some updates have even turned sneakers into full-blown trail models. But not the PUMA Suede. The 58-year-old sneaker is even more sophisticated with its chunky Vibram soles.

The upper is basically a classic PUMA Suede, dressed in soft suede, of course. But the ruggedized soles make the shoe dressier, surprisingly. It honestly carries the same energy as adidas' luxe Freizeit models.

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The PUMA Suede Vibram even lands in stylish colorways, like black and chocolate brown. The brown pairs are scheduled to drop on PUMA's website on July 18 for $150.

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Sure, it's more expensive than the normal Suede. But hey, it costs to have a superior grip and good looks.

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